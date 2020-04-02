News briefs

Zine seeks submissions

Carnation, “a submission-based zine that publishes art and writing created through a lens of diaspora and displacement by BIPOC,” is seeking submissions for its Volume 2 with the theme of pleasure. Selected contributors will receive $200 and a free copy of the publication. The submission deadline is May 1 at 11:59 p.m. at carnationzine.wordpress.com.

Library due dates extended

The University of Winnipeg library is extending its deadlines for returning books during the COVID-19 pandemic. The due date for outstanding material loans is now Sept. 15, 2020 to align with the prospective upcoming academic year. Books can still be returned at the security booth at the south entrance of Centennial Hall.

Pub to grocery delivery service

The King’s Head Pub is transforming itself amid the COVID-19 crisis into a grocery delivery service. They will accept electronic payment through their website for the zero-contact curbside delivery service. The pub’s staff will organize and repackage groceries into hampers for anyone who accesses this service. Orders can be placed at kingshead.ca/grocery.

Mental health support for U of W employees

Manitoba Blue Cross, which provides for the University of Winnipeg’s employee assistance program, has developed a mental health support program as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It addresses a variety of issues ranging from managing family stress while in self-isolation to tips on working from home and is available online at uwinnipeg.ca/hr/benefits/efap.html.

Essential services on campus to deliver remotely

The U of W campus closed all buildings to the community on March 23 but has left services deemed essential open through remote delivery. Offices that remain open through email and phone are the Aboriginal Student Services Centre, International, Immigrant, and Refugee Student Services and Diversity Foods, among others. Future students looking for admissions information and aid can contact

admissions@uwinnipeg.ca.

Serious or overblown?

The Angus Reid Institute, a non-profit and independent research organization, completed a survey of Canadians who believe the COVID-19 pandemic to be of serious concern (75 per cent) versus those who think its blown out of proportion (25 per cent). Canadians who thought it to be serious were found to wash their hands more often, take more measures to keep physical distance with others and stay away from public spaces. Those unconvinced were more likely to have voted for the Conservative Party of Canada in 2019.