Nacho stovetop popcorn

A crunchy, satisfying snack (or lunch or dinner, no judgments here) that is vegan and gluten-friendly.

Move aside butter and salt — nacho-seasoned popcorn is a game-changer.



Ingredients

-- Seasoning

1/2 cup nutritional yeast (for vegan) OR 1/2 cup grated Parmesean cheese (for dairy lovers)

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp dried chives (or 1/2 tbsp chopped fresh

if you have)

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chipotle or chili powder

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

(optional)

salt to taste

-- Popcorn

1/2 cup popcorn kernels

1 tbsp coconut oil or vegetable oil

(coconut works best!)



Instructions

1. Stovetop popcorn*: Using a heavy-bottomed stockpot, place a tablespoon of coconut oil and two kernels into the pot on medium-heat - no more, no less. Cover the pot.

2. Keep an eye on the two kernels while the oil heats up. Once they both pop, the oil is now hot enough. Add the remaining kernels, turn off the heat and remove the pot from the element for one minute.

3. Once one minute is up, return the pot to the element on medium-heat.

4. Now shake the pot every few seconds while the kernels pop. You will need to keep the lid slightly tipped open to let steam out to keep popcorn fresh and crisp.

5. If the popcorn starts to overflow in the pot, simply put half of the popcorn into a bowl and continue popping the rest.

6. Once the popping starts to slow down, it is time to remove the popcorn so it does not burn.

7. Seasoning: Mix together seasoning ingredients in a bowl. Sprinkle desired amount on popcorn and salt to taste. You may have extra seasoning left over depending on how much you use. You can add extra oil or butter to your liking.



Bon appétit!

*If you have a popcorn maker you would rather use, feel free to skip steps one through 6.