Horoscopes

Aries: Today the Moon enters the area of your solar chart that rules joy, creativity, entertainment, and self-expression. It's best to enjoy some release of ambitions, tension, or pressure today—the trick is to allow yourself the luxury! The day's energies are stubborn, however, and you may have trouble adapting or deciding on which path to take or which urge to follow. You might need to rely on others who are not necessarily seeing eye to eye with you. While frustrating, interactions with them may end up revealing hidden desires.

Taurus: This can be an active day for imaginative pursuits. You can feel pleasantly busy in the first half of the day. But as much as you'd love to keep going, it can be tough to focus. Be a little more vigilant than usual with details today. You're more inclined to want to concentrate on your inner world. Inner frustrations can be triggered if there has been tension with your larger goals. Fortunately, you can use this energy to your advantage—the desire to get over obstacles can prompt you to make changes.

Gemini: Today's energies may challenge your need to simplify and take care of basics which can generate restlessness. The first half of the day is better for rest and comforting, emotionally-centering activities, although you may need to enforce these things since life seems to have other plans for you. As the day advances, you'll feel readier to diversify. There can be a strong attraction to personal projects or passions, but also a compelling need to get things done. Rushing through your tasks could lead to mistakes and disagreements, and it may be best to get in better touch with your true desires before taking action.

Cancer: Commitments or responsibilities seem to be at cross-purposes at times today. You may not be certain if you want to go your own way or lean on others. Physical and emotional attractions can be intense today. Still, it can be difficult to satisfy your desires without feeling torn, and it can be challenging to gain emotional satisfaction without the fear that you're missing out. Comfort needs assume special importance today. Watch for a tendency to self-pamper with overindulgence. Otherwise, put the extra effort into making your life more comfortable and enjoy the benefits of doing so.

Leo: While transits today can stir some restlessness, it's best to avoid the temptation to overdo or overindulge. You could find yourself trying to please someone and, at the same time, striving for independence, which can lead to confusing situations or unnecessary frustration. You're better off attempting to keep things even and smooth. You might enjoy a sense of renewal, and life seems a little more colorful than usual. Still, moods can be up and down.

Virgo: You may be seeking a chance to unwind and treat yourself to light activities today. It's not an ambitious time in your mind, but outside disruptions are likely nevertheless. The Moon moves into the sign just behind yours later today, pointing to a need for reflection and a bit of anonymity before busier days ahead. You might recognize that something has to give so that you can balance your life better, particularly when it comes to working and resting. As much as you'd like to escape your duties right now, you also recognize that your work or tasks will be waiting for you when you get back. Find ways to get peaceful moments.



Libra: You may feel undecided or restless today as the Moon forms many oppositions. Your plate feels full today, and you can often feel torn between personal needs and responsibilities. Even though you have a lot going on, there is a temptation to pile on even more.Keep what you can control simple since complications outside of your control are likely. Acknowledge whatever feelings are coming to the surface today, even if they seem to be irrational, but keep in mind that you don't have to act on them yet.

Scorpio: With the Moon under opposition in your communications sector today tensions arise from too many choices or too much information. There can be a tendency to feel pulled in different directions. You might finally deal with a problem area, but getting to this point can be disruptive. The results of conflicts can be exciting and stimulating, but possibly less than satisfying in the moment. Seek out a compromise between your personal needs and your responsibilities to others.



Sagittarius: Today, it may be that if you want to treat yourself, but moderation is key as it comes with less guilt and consequences. Focus on personal goals and values—it will do more for your happiness than too much focus on external signs of progress. The areas where you've been feeling frustrated can be triggered, and conflicts can result. Feeling impatient can lead to mistakes if you rushed. Tame tendencies towards stubbornness, as this gets you nowhere. Look instead for ways to make positive changes.



Capricorn: The Moon is in your opposing sign in the first half of the day suggesting it's best not to push anything. Taking the focus off your plans can release tension. The Moon moves into your intimacy sector later today, encouraging a deeper focus on your feelings and desires. A focus on complicated emotions can interfere with your productivity when keeping things simple and straightforward tends to serve your practical purposes better. Making room for both makes sense.

Aquarius: The day's energies are such that if you try to push things, you can feel the resistance. You may be doing battle with yourself or others, but the bottom line is that you're challenged to see two sides of a situation. Impatience with the process and anxiousness for the reward can play with your mood. We're inclined to take things very personally. Aim to take it easy and go with the flow, if possible. It may be best to conserve your energy for opportunity periods.



Pisces: You could find that you're running hot and cold today. You may become aware of a competitor or an obstacle in your path, which can be very frustrating. As much as you'd like to take care of business and get things into order, the things you haven't done or unsettled matters can interfere. If you can tune out distractions and focus on your own priorities, it can be a fine time to get some chores out of the way. It can be particularly refreshing if you've been putting these things off. You want to be useful or productive later today with the Moon's move into your work and health sector for a couple of days.



