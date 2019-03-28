Arts briefs

Pet fair!

Do you have a pet that you want to spoil even more than you already do? The Mutts & Meows Pet Fair is chock full of resources to help you care for your current pet, or bring new ones into your life. The event will include rescues and shelters to help foster or adopt pets, as well as pet stores, vets, groomers and more. It starts at 11 a.m. on March 31 at Muttley’s Canine Training (125 Adelaide St.).

BIPOC Improv

HeadQuarters Improv has been putting on “Your Local Improv Show,” a regular series featuring performances by Winnipeg’s emerging improvisational comedians. On April 4, they’ll present “Your Local Improv Show #3: BIPOC Edition” performed entirely by Improvisers

of Colour. The show starts at 8 p.m. at Wee

Johnny’s (177 McDermot Ave.), and admission

is $5.

Acclaimed Swedish film Border finally comes to Winnipeg

The bizarre Border (Gräns) is a collaboration between screenwriter John Ajvide Lindqvist (Let the Right One In) and director Ali Abbasi (Shelley). The story of a Neanderthalic border patrol who uses her superhuman sense of smell to take down a child pornography ring, the film won Un Certain Regard at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, while its makeup effects garnered an Oscar nomination. It runs from March 27 to April 7 at Cinematheque.

Level 16 at Cinematheque

Filmmaker Danishka Esterhazy got her start at the Winnipeg Film Group, directing features like Black Field and H & G. Her newest is Level 16, a psychological thriller set in an all-girls boarding school. Level 16 is having its Winnipeg premiere at Cinematheque and will play from March 28 to April 6. General admission is $10 and $8 for students.

School of Art student show at Platform

Platform Centre for Photographic and Digital Arts (in the Artspace building) is hosting a cloak, a mirror, a net, an exhibition of works by students from the University of Manitoba School of Art. The show “brings together diverse practices that have utilized photographic approaches to various ends.” The reception is on March 29 at 7 p.m., and the show runs from March 27 to 30.

Pink Panda’s Pandamensional

Winnipeg artist Pink Panda’s pop culture-inspired graffiti-style art has popped up at Comic Con and other events around town. Pink Panda will have her first solo show, Pandamensional, which draws “inspiration from music and the energy of emotion and experience.” For the uninitiated, that translates into the vivid colours and wild movement that are Pink Panda’s signature. The show runs from March 29 to April 9 at cre8ery

(125 Adelaide St.). The opening reception is on March 29 from 7 to 10 p.m.