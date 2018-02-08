Arts briefs

Medallion making
On Feb. 10, Mentoring Artists for Women’s Art is presenting Christine Brouzes for a free medallion-making workshop at Neechi Commons (865 Main St.). Participants will use glass beads to make medallions. The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m., and all materials are included. Child-minding and snacks will be provided. No need to register, and all are welcome!
Cultural awareness workshop
The Congress of Black Women of Manitoba Inc. is hosting a workshop titled Promoting an Inclusive Society through Youth Leadership via roundtable and facilitated discussions. It will be at 1670 Portage Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. Register by Feb. 12 by emailing cobwmb@gmail.com. Cost ranges from $30-$60 and includes lunch.
Laughter is medicine
Red Rising is hosting a comedy night on Feb. 14 at the West End Cultural Centre (586 Ellice Ave.). Chad Anderson will headline, and Tenille Campbell will do a special reading of excerpts from her book Indian Love Poems. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by emailing adrichard90@gmail.com. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
Valentine’s at The Park
The Park Theatre’s (698 Osborne St.) CINEPHILE event is showing a special V-Day romantic thriller this month. Host Tyler Penner will introduce Birdemic: Shock and Terror, a film said to be even worse than The Room. Tickets are $5, and costumes are optional but encouraged. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Visit myparktheatre.com for more info.
Sourdough for Queers
This Valentine’s Day, QPOC Winnipeg and Eadha Bread are hosting a Valentine’s Sourdough for Queers workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. Participants will get a sourdough starter and learn how to use it! Registration is sliding scale $20 to $60, with all proceeds going to Sunshine House’s foodbank for queer refugees. Visit eadhabread.com/workshops to register.
Black History Month movie night
Hidden Figures will be screening at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 for Black History Month. Entrance is free with a “tin for the bin.” The film will be shown at the Truth & Life Worship Centre (51 Richfield Ave.). For more information, email bhmwinnipeg@gmail.com or check out the events calender at humanrightshub.ca.
We love comments and appreciate the time that our readers take to share ideas and give feedback. The Uniter reserves the right to remove any comments from the site. Please leave comments that are repectful and useful.