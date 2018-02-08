Arts briefs

Medallion making

On Feb. 10, Mentoring Artists for Women’s Art is presenting Christine Brouzes for a free medallion-making workshop at Neechi Commons (865 Main St.). Participants will use glass beads to make medallions. The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m., and all materials are included. Child-minding and snacks will be provided. No need to register, and all are welcome!

Cultural awareness workshop

The Congress of Black Women of Manitoba Inc. is hosting a workshop titled Promoting an Inclusive Society through Youth Leadership via roundtable and facilitated discussions. It will be at 1670 Portage Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. Register by Feb. 12 by emailing cobwmb@gmail.com. Cost ranges from $30-$60 and includes lunch.

Laughter is medicine

Red Rising is hosting a comedy night on Feb. 14 at the West End Cultural Centre (586 Ellice Ave.). Chad Anderson will headline, and Tenille Campbell will do a special reading of excerpts from her book Indian Love Poems. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by emailing adrichard90@gmail.com. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Valentine’s at The Park

The Park Theatre’s (698 Osborne St.) CINEPHILE event is showing a special V-Day romantic thriller this month. Host Tyler Penner will introduce Birdemic: Shock and Terror, a film said to be even worse than The Room. Tickets are $5, and costumes are optional but encouraged. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Visit myparktheatre.com for more info.

Sourdough for Queers

This Valentine’s Day, QPOC Winnipeg and Eadha Bread are hosting a Valentine’s Sourdough for Queers workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. Participants will get a sourdough starter and learn how to use it! Registration is sliding scale $20 to $60, with all proceeds going to Sunshine House’s foodbank for queer refugees. Visit eadhabread.com/workshops to register.

Black History Month movie night

Hidden Figures will be screening at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 for Black History Month. Entrance is free with a “tin for the bin.” The film will be shown at the Truth & Life Worship Centre (51 Richfield Ave.). For more information, email bhmwinnipeg@gmail.com or check out the events calender at humanrightshub.ca.