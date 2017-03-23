Arts and culture briefs

Free day at the WAG

On Sunday, March 26, admission to the Winnipeg Art Gallery (WAG) will be free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families can participate in hands-on, art-based activities from 12 to 4 p.m. as well. Curent exhibitions include Our Land: Contemporary Art from the Arctic,

Boarder X, Rodin’s The Thinker and more.Red Rising

Suffer from Mobina Galore

Local punks Mobina Galore released a video for the track “Suffer” off their debut album, Feeling Disconnected (New Damage Records). Jenna Priestner wrote the song while reflecting on feeling like an outsider to her own life. Mobina Galore are currently touring, including some dates with Against Me! and play The Good Will Social Club on April 7.

Red Rising launches “Love”

The fifth issue of Indigenous, volunteer-run Red Rising Magazine will be launched on Friday, March 24, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Graffitti Gallery. The theme of this issue is “Love,” and the launch will include special guests Katherena Vermette, Boogey the Beat and hoop dancer Shanley Spence. Admission is pay what you can. Learn more at redrisingmagazine.ca.

Art and cupcakes

Mentoring Artist for Women’s Art (MAWA) is holding their annual Over the Top Art Auction and Cupcake Party on March 26 from 1 to 5 p.m. The event includes a raffle and the chance to purchase work by artists like Eleanor Bond, Aganetha Dyck, Suzie Smith, Bonnie Marin and more. Bids for artists’ work begin at $50. See mawa.ca for more.

Build a Bigger Table

South Osborne Syrian Refugee Initiative (SOSRI) is holding a benefit concert on April 6 at the Park Theatre, featuring Katie Murphy, Scott Nolan and JD Edwards. SOSRI has helped three families (13 individuals) move into South Osborne. These families will be at the concert to share their stories. Tickets are $25 through ticketfly and myparktheatre.com.