Street-level perspectives

Different vignettes of city life are visible from different levels - on foot, on buses, on a bike, from a car. Add the photographer’s eye to any of these modes, and one may find a different vision of the city than is normally displayed in the media. These snippets of everyday life show a few variations of life in Winnipeg.

­­-Anastasia Chipelski

Passengers board a bus at the stop at the corner of Graham Avenue and Vaughan Street in Winnipeg.

A neon signs beckons those looking for parking to enter a parkade near Bell MTS Place.

Spring melt leaves interesting patterns and textures on the Assiniboine River Walk.

A person with an interesting sense of style walks down the sidewalk in downtown Winnipeg.

A resourceful person has built themselves a place to live under a bridge near downtown Winnipeg.