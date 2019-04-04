Street-level perspectives

Different vignettes of city life are visible from different levels - on foot, on buses, on a bike, from a car. Add the photographer’s eye to any of these modes, and one may find a different vision of the city than is normally displayed in the media. These snippets of everyday life show a few variations of life in Winnipeg.
-Anastasia Chipelski
Passengers board a bus at the stop at the corner of Graham Avenue and Vaughan Street in Winnipeg.
A neon signs beckons those looking for parking to enter a parkade near Bell MTS Place.
Spring melt leaves interesting patterns and textures on the Assiniboine River Walk.
A person with an interesting sense of style walks down the sidewalk in downtown Winnipeg.
A resourceful person has built themselves a place to live under a bridge near downtown Winnipeg.
The bicycle lane is closed, and the racks are sandbagged. Summer riding season is almost here.
We love comments and appreciate the time that our readers take to share ideas and give feedback. The Uniter reserves the right to remove any comments from the site. Please leave comments that are repectful and useful.