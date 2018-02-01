News briefs

Trimbee for president

The University of Winnipeg’s Board of Regents unanimously confirmed on Jan. 29, 2018 that Dr. Annette Trimbee will be president and vice-chancellor for a second term, in effect until June 30, 2024. Trimbee first got this role in August 2014. She implemented the Indigenous Course Requirement for all undergraduate students, which was among the first in Canada.

Free Speech & Academic Freedom

In light of the recent controversy at Wilfrid Laurier University, the Department of Rhetoric, Writing, & Communications is hosting a special DIALOGUES event entitled, "The Campus Wars Redux: Free Speech & Academic Freedom." This event is open to UWinnipeg students, staff and faculty. The discussion will take place on Feb. 2 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Room 3C14 (Centennial Hall).

New grant funding adults

Beginning this fall, low- and middle-income Canadians who graduated high school 10 years ago or more could receive an additional $1,600 per year in government grant money. There will also be support for people who are on employment insurance who want to return to school so they don’t lose their eligibility. The federal government made this announcement on Jan. 24.

WE24 Safe Space fundraiser

The West End 24/7 Safe Space is having a fundraiser for their space on Feb. 4 from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Good Will Social Club. There will be minute-to-win-it games, cash prizes, specialty hot dogs, raffles and good music. Tickets are $24 and available online at Eventbrite. All proceeds go towards the West End 24/7 Safe Space.

Learn to skate

Every Tuesday in February starting on Feb. 6, The Forks will be hosting free learn-how-to-skate lessons, starting at 7 p.m. The lessons include how to stop, how to turn, how to skate backwards, how to balance and how to properly fit, tie and wear skates. To sign up, visit theforks.com/learn2skate.