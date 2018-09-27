News briefs

UWinnipeg team raising money

UWinnipeg’s Global College has organized a team for the Ride for Refuge, taking place this Saturday. Students, faculty members and friends are riding or walking to raise money for World University Services Canada to enable refugees to attend university in Canada. The team is 75 per cent of the way to its fundraising goal and has raised the most funds among the 20 university teams across Canada in Ride for Refuge. You can support their efforts at rideforrefuge.org/location/winnipeg.

Mental Illness Awareness Week

Mental Illness Awareness Week runs Oct. 1 to 7, and the University of Winnipeg human resources department will host a Mental Health Awareness workshop facilitated by Maureen Grace, a Blue Cross (EFAP) Employee and Family Assistance Program provider on Oct. 3 from 12 to 1:00 p.m. in Room 2M70. There are only 40 seats available, so contact Pamela Stanton at 204.789.4230 or p.stanton@ uwinnipeg.ca to reserve a spot.

Nonsuch Nuit Blanche Celebration

Nonsuch Brewing Co.'s scheduled grand opening is planned for spring 2019, but they are launching an interim taproom for Nuit Blanche on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 125 Pacific Ave. The event will feature seven of their own beers on tap, including three never-before-released brews. Fireside Design has also helped create a limited-time lighting installation. They will be open from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Language partner program needs volunteers

The English Language Program (ELP) at the University of Winnipeg is currently recruiting volunteer language partners for the fall term (September to December). The Language Partner Program recruits volunteers (students, faculty members and other interested parties) who are fluent English speakers to meet with students from the ELP. Contact 204.982.1151, elpstudentlife@uwinnipeg.ca or stop by office 1C18

to apply.

West Awake

The University of Winnipeg's McLuhan Symposium is happening on Friday Sept. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It’s a day of free communications and media programming, featuring creative and scholarly presentations, film screenings and a book launch. It’s free admission and is a come-and-go environment. There will also be several presenters throughout the day.