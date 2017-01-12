News Briefs

Direct Farm is in town

The Direct Farm Conference will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Best Western Airport Hotel. The goal of the event is to bring together farmers, small-scale producers and local food businesses to network and further develop the local food sector. Lydia Carpenter, Jamie Zinn and Chris Loewen will be speaking. For more info, visit smallfarmsmanitoba.com

Black History Month around the corner

Black History Month events will kick off on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. with an opening ceremony and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial service at New Anointing Christian Fellowship Church (1425 Manitoba Ave.). The youth symposium will take place on Feb. 4 at Truth and Life Worship Center (51 Richfield Ave.), which will showcase participants’ findings from a history research challenge. All are invited to attend the free events.

Women’s March Jan. 21

The Women’s March on Washington is coming to Portage Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 21. A rally starts at Portage Place Shopping Centre at 11 a.m., followed by a march down Portage Avenue towards Main Street. The event began as a response to Trump’s inauguration to the White House but has spread throughout Canada as a way to advocate for social issues closer to home. All are welcome to participate.

Let’s talk Trump

The University of Winnipeg’s Political Science Speakers’ Series will present A Discussion on Trumpism in response to how Canadians have been affected by the results of the recent American election. The panel discussion will look at analysis and critique on the new president-elect with participation from Dr. Matthew Flisfeder, Dr. Paul Lawrie and Dr. Jenny Wills. The event is on Jan. 18 at 12:30 p.m. in 1L11 and is free to all.

Fentanyl community forums

The Addictions Foundation of Manitoba (AFM) will host community forums throughout Manitoba in response to a growing number of fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths. The forums are designed to communicate important information regarding fentanyl and other drugs to youth and families, as well as harm-reduction strategies. Winnipeg forums take place on Feb. 8 at Vincent Massey Collegiate and Feb. 9 at Garden City Collegiate, both from 7 to 9 p.m.

Little Brown Jug now open

Little Brown Jug Brewing Company is now open in the Exchange District, offering Winnipeggers a new beer to try. The taproom allows visitors to see and experience the brewing process while relaxing or studying. Owners say they hope to add to the streetscape with the building’s large, inviting windows and bright lights. Find it at 336 William Ave.