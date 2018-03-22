News Briefs

Final speaker - Classics

New Directions in Classics presents its last speaker of the year: Prof. David H.J. Larmour who will deliver a talk titled “Roman Gladiators: Metaphors to Live and Die By.” The lecture takes place on Friday, March 23 at 3:30 pm in Room 3D01 (Duckworth Centre). All are welcome, and light refreshments will be provided. Email pj.miller@uwinnipeg.ca for more details.

Get ready for gold

UWinnipeg’s Recreation Services will offer a six-week golf program, and sessions will include indoor driving range hitting. The program will be on Wednesdays from March 28 to May 2 (7 to 8:00 a.m.) in the Axworthy Health and RecPlex. Program cost is $90 plus GST, and only 10 sports are available. To register, contact Darcelle Paquette at da.paquette@uwinnipeg.ca.

Guest lecture by J.R. Léveillé

The Department of Modern Languages & Literatures is hosting a guest lecture by J.R. Léveillé. The talk is titled “KLASSIK KOMIK bilinguisme d’écriture & bilinguisme visuel.” The lecture will be presented in French and will take place on Wednesday, March 21 from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. in Room 1L07 (Lockhart Hall).

WHS Donations Telethon

On March 24, the Winnipeg Humane Society will host their 11th annual 1001 Donations Telethon from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All donations up to $60,000 are being matched by five donors and can be made by calling, by texting, by dropping by or online. Visit the Facebook page WHS 1001 Donations Telethon presented by Vickar Automotive Group for more information.

The Ethics of Culture

The Manitoba Association for Rights & Liberties presents the eighth of their Ethics Café series. Open to everybody, The Ethics Café is an inclusive community dialogue, asking people to join the discussion on today's most difficult questions about the Ethics of Culture. The discussion will take place on March 28 at The Tallest Poppy. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the discussion begins at 7 p.m.

Mama Bear Clan patrol fundraiser

Comedy at Wee Johnny's presents another instalment in their stand-up for charity series. This month, they are raising funds for Mama Bear Clan patrol based out of North Point Douglas Women's Centre. The event is hosted by Chad Anderson and features more than six comedians. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Cover is $5.