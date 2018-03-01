News briefs

Nuuk “York” City

The Geography, Anthropology and Environmental departments are hosting their next public lecture called “Nuuk ‘York’ City: The colonial past, anticipated futures, and emerging urban lifestyle of the Kalaallit” on Friday, March 2 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Room 5L24 (Lockhart Hall). PhD candidate Kaitlin Young from the University of Alberta will be giving the talk.

Literary adaptations

The Department of English invites the University of Winnipeg community to attend its 2018 winter lecture series. Each week, a panel of two faculty members will present some of their current research. Dr. Kathryn Ready and Dr. Catherine Tosenberger will speak on literary onanism and oriastic adaptations on March 5 at 12:30 in Room 3M64 (Manitoba Hall).

Indigenous Scholars Speaker Series

The Weweni Indigenous Scholars Speaker Series will present Dr. Mary Jane Logan McCallum, a professor of history at the University of Winnipeg, on Wednesday, March 7, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Leatherdale Commons. Her presentation is titled “Indigenous People, Archives, and History.”

Ice Castle Yoga

Lululemon Winnipeg is hosting Ice Castle Yoga in support of The Polar Bear Fund on Sunday, March 4 from 10 to 11 a.m in the Ice Castles at The Forks. A minimum $5 cash donation will be collected. Participants should bring a yoga mat and water bottle and wear warm clothing. To RSVP, email polopark-store@lululemon.com,

as there is limited space.

Women’s Week free screenings

The University of Winnipeg's Institute of Women’s and Gender Studies and MAWA are hosting free screenings in Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall (third floor University of Winnipeg) at the U of W on Monday, March 5 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Gift of Senses by Jeff McKay, 2017, and Heimbra by Erika MacPherson, 2018, will be screened.