Horoscopes

ARIES

You could feel like you’re firing on all cylinders on the job on October 5 when the emotional moon in your second house of income forms a harmonizing trine to lucky Jupiter, transformative Pluto, and taskmaster Saturn—all in your tenth house of career. Putting yourself out there and pitching a passion project could prove fruitful, as could sticking to tried-and-true fix-it plans for any concerns that pop up now. Tune into your intuition, and you’ll know how to best proceed.

And on October 10, social Venus in your sixth house of daily routine forms a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus in your second house of income, and you might be inspired to try your hand at a new moneymaking plan. An eye-opening experience could prove thrilling, but just look before you leap.

TAURUS

On October 10, relationship-oriented Venus, your ruling planet, in your fifth house of romance forms a harmonizing trine to revolutionary Uranus in your sign, and you’ll be itching to experience something truly pleasurable and out of the ordinary in your closest relationships or through a creative outlet. Your appetite for flirtation and fun might even catch you off-guard. Satiating your need by getting out of your comfort zone (think taking an impromptu road trip or working with a new artistic medium) could prove emotionally gratifying.

And on October 11, the confident sun in your sixth house of daily routine forms a tense square to lucky Jupiter in your ninth house of adventure and higher learning, taking your curiosity and perception of your day-to-day bandwidth to the next level. Be sure not to take on more than you can realistically handle or you might risk burnout.

GEMINI

You’ll want to shake things up on the home front—perhaps trying on new techniques for better balancing your work and home lives—on October 10 when romantic Venus in your fourth house of home life forms a harmonizing trine to revolutionary Uranus in your twelfth house of spirituality. Adding a new practice, like weaving a regular meditation into your morning routine, could prove enlightening and helpful. As long as you’re enjoying something out of the ordinary, you’re sure to feel satisfied.

And on October 11, the confident sun in your fifth house of romance forms a tense square to fortunate Jupiter in your eighth house of emotional bonds, and you might be tempted to play hooky and focus more on pleasure than caring for everyday responsibilities. A measured approach serves you best.

CANCER

You’ll want to bring a shiny, innovative approach to your interactions with others on October 10 when romantic Venus in your third house of communication forms a positive trine to game-changer Uranus in your eleventh house of networking. If you’ve been thinking about heading up a brainstorm with colleagues or proposing a new volunteer project with friends, this could be an exciting time to do just that. As long as you’re straying from your usual mundane routine, you’ll feel thrilled and fired up.

And on October 11, the confident sun in your fourth house of home life forms a tense square to lucky Jupiter in your seventh house of partnership, and you might be empowered to dive into a family project with all your energy. The issue is that you might be overestimating how much time or get-up-and-go you truly have to spare. Make sure you take it one step at a time.

LEO

Hitting it off with colleagues comes naturally on October 7 when the emotional moon in your eleventh house of networking forms a positive trine to the confident sun in your third house of communication. This could be a brilliant day to collaborate on a group project.

Then, you could find yourself itching to be spontaneous and switch things up on the job on October 10 when money-conscious Venus in your second house of income forms a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus in your tenth house of career. This could mean letting go of a commitment that hasn’t been serving you financially or intellectually, or diving into a new project that feels unexpected but potentially rewarding. Just make sure you’ve crossed all your Ts and dotted your Is before going for it.

VIRGO

It’s easier for you to express what’s in your heart and your head to friends on October 9, the emotional moon in your eleventh house of networking forms a harmonizing trine to information-gathering Mercury, your ruling planet, in your third house of communication. This moment could help you get even more in sync.

The same old routine, perhaps on date night or when spending time catching up with friends, likely won’t feel nearly as appealing as usual on October 10 when romantic Venus in your sign forms a positive trine to revolutionary Uranus in your ninth house of higher learning and adventure. You’ll want to have an eye-opening experience (think cooking an exotic recipe or enjoying a thrilling hiking trail). Make your desires known, and you’re sure to have a memorable time.

LIBRA

You’ll be in your feelings in a positive, harmony-bolstering way on October 7 when the emotional moon in your ninth house of higher learning forms a happy trine to the confident sun in your sign. Getting in touch with your intuition comes naturally and can fuel your personal and professional goals. You’ll do well to zero in on skills you’d like to hone-in order to boost your profile.

And on October 11, the confident sun in your sign forms a tense square to lucky Jupiter in your fourth house of home life, and you might overcommit yourself when it comes to tasks for and social fun with loved ones. Although your heart feels so full and generous right now, it’s really quite possible that less could be more.

SCORPIO

You’ll feel like your most rational thoughts are in sync with your heart’s desires on October 9 when the emotional moon in your ninth house of adventure forms a harmonizing trine to communicator Mercury in your sign. This could be an ideal time to plan an upcoming trip or have an overdue philosophical conversation with a loved one.

Then, you might feel like you want to shake up the way you’re relating to and working with others on the job on October 10 when social Venus in your eleventh house of networking forms a positive trine to revolutionary Uranus in your seventh house of partnership. Pitching a creative new project that requires all hands on deck, or sitting down with a close colleague to hash out an exciting plan you’ll execute one-on-one could feel like exactly what you need to satiate this current urge for excitement.

SAGITTARIUS

Working alongside friends or colleagues can prove exhilarating on October 7 when the intuitive moon in your seventh house of partnership forms a harmonizing trine to the confident sun in your eleventh house of networking. It’s easier than usual for everyone to get on the same page, and together, you can formulate a plan that helps you execute and cross the finish line on a crucial group project.

Then, on October 10, money-conscious Venus in your tenth house of career forms a harmonizing trine to revolutionary Uranus in your sixth house of daily routine, and you might find yourself craving new responsibilities or a different creative outlet on the job. Exploring this desire now could lead you to exciting new horizons and opportunities. Just make sure you’re being true to yourself, and the rest will follow.

CAPRICORN

Expressing your most creative ideas to colleagues and friends can come even more naturally on October 9 when the emotional moon in your seventh house of partnership forms a positive trine to communicator Mercury in your eleventh house of networking. In turn, their feedback and collaboration could propel you to the next level. Trust that your head and your heart are in sync—which is sure to set you up for success.

And the same day, go-getter Mars in your fourth house of home life squares off against transformative Pluto in your sign, potentially setting up a power struggle with a loved one. Taking a step back to reflect on and better understand your motivations could prove useful and give you a leg up when it comes to navigating through this challenging moment.

AQUARIUS

On October 9, when the emotional moon in your sixth house of daily routine forms a harmonizing trine to communicator Mercury in your tenth house of career, you’ll be able to tune into your intuition just as easily as your rational thoughts when it comes to plotting out a game plan for reaching your current professional goals. Giving equal weight to your gut and your head can help you land on and pursue the next right move.

And on October 10, romantic Venus in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy forms a cozy trine to game-changer Uranus in your fourth house of home life, and you might be inspired to surprise your partner or someone special with a sweet, out-of-the-blue date night or gesture. Trusting your gut could lead to an exceptionally pleasurable time.

PISCES

You might be frustrated if it feels like the world is against a certain, heartfelt game plan you had in mind for spending time with loved ones or a partner on October 6 when the emotional moon in your fourth house of home life forms a tense square to romantic Venus in your seventh house of partnership. It’s totally natural to feel disappointed, but also know that this moment will pass.

On October 9, the intuitive moon in your fifth house of romance forms a sweet trine to communicator Mercury in your ninth house of adventure, making for a beautiful moment in which you’ll absolutely trust that you know what you want to say to someone special. Speak from the heart, and you’ll be exactly where you’re meant to be.