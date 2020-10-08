Culture Food

Fluffy “spooky” pancakes

An illustration and recipe by Talia Steele

Talia Steele Creative director

October 8, 2020 Comments

Fluffy “spooky” pancakes 

What makes these pancakes spooky is eating them in “spooky season,” of course! Put the batter in Halloween-y cookie cutters if you have them.

1 cup flour of choice (GF blend works)

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup milk of choice (I use oat)

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp vanilla

1. In medium bowl, add flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and mix with a spoon.

2. Mix liquids in a liquid measuring cup. 

3. Pour liquid mixture into dry mixture. Whisk.

4. Let batter rest for 5 minutes.

5. Pour 1/4 to 1/2 cup of batter onto a nonstick pan or griddle over medium heat.

6. When the tops begin to bubble, flip each pancake and cook until golden (after about 3 minutes). 

7. Serve warm with maple syrup and a dash of cinnamon, if you'd like. Enjoy!

Published in Volume 75, Number 05 of The Uniter (October 8, 2020)

We love comments and appreciate the time that our readers take to share ideas and give feedback. The Uniter reserves the right to remove any comments from the site. Please leave comments that are repectful and useful.

You Might Also Want To Read

All content ©2008–2020 The Uniter
The Official Student Newspaper of the University of Winnipeg