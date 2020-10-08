Fluffy “spooky” pancakes
What makes these pancakes spooky is eating them in “spooky season,” of course! Put the batter in Halloween-y cookie cutters if you have them.
1 cup flour of choice (GF blend works)
1 tbsp maple syrup
1 tbsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
1 cup milk of choice (I use oat)
1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tsp vanilla
1. In medium bowl, add flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and mix with a spoon.
2. Mix liquids in a liquid measuring cup.
3. Pour liquid mixture into dry mixture. Whisk.
4. Let batter rest for 5 minutes.
5. Pour 1/4 to 1/2 cup of batter onto a nonstick pan or griddle over medium heat.
6. When the tops begin to bubble, flip each pancake and cook until golden (after about 3 minutes).
7. Serve warm with maple syrup and a dash of cinnamon, if you'd like. Enjoy!
