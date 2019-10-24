City briefs

Illustrator on campus

GMB Chomichuk is an award-winning multimedia artist and writer known for his iconic illustrations. He’ll speak on Friday, Nov. 8 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in room 2C11 at the University of Winnipeg about his new book This Place: 150 Years Retold. The event will include a general discussion of his experience collaborating with Indigenous writers.

Flu-shot clinic on campus

The seasonal transition brings with it various illnesses, and influenza remains one of the top culprits. Flu shots will be available on Friday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Hive. Attendees should bring their Manitoba Health card and wear a shirt with short sleeves or one that can be rolled to expose the upper arm. Other places providing flu shots can be found at wrha.mb.ca/flu.

Mindfulness workshop

Mental health wellness workshops will take place on Monday, Nov. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. in 1RC014 at the University of Winnipeg and again on Friday, Nov. 8 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in 3M59. These workshops are part of an initiative called Mindful Campuses in collaboration with Mindful Employer Canada, Great-West Life and Workplace Strategies for Mental Health. Email p.stanton@uwinnipeg.ca to register.

Career-development seminar

The Department of Environmental Studies and Sciences will hold the “Environmental Resources for Career Development” public seminar on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 12:30 to 1:20 p.m. in Room 4CM42 (Centennial Hall Mezzanine) at the University of Winnipeg. Monica Meyers, accreditation registrar at ECO Canada, will speak on topics ranging from employment resources to postgraduate opportunities.

Inner-City Work Study program

The Inner-City Work Study program is a 15-week-long work and study program designed for University of Winnipeg students looking to get experience working in the inner city. Students will combine theory-based academic study with practical experience working with inner-city organizations. The application deadline is Nov. 20 for the program next spring and summer. It will include a six-credit-hour course and paid employment.

KINect Research Week

The Gupta Faculty of Kinesiology and Applied Health at the University of Winnipeg will hold KINect Research Week activities from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4 in room 1L13 of Lockhart Hall. The event will “highlight the broad spectrum of research conducted by individuals associated with the field of kinesiology.” Dr. Shilpa Dogra from the University of Ontario Institute of Technology will be the Canadian keynote speaker, and Dr. Tony Rossi from the Western Sydney University will be the international keynote speaker.