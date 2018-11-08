Arts briefs

Tarbut Festival

The Tarbut Festival of Jewish Culture and Jewish Book Fair will be held Nov. 10 to 18. Presented by the Rady Jewish Community Centre, the festival will play host to a wide variety of events, including musical performances, live talks and film screenings. All events will be held at the Berney Theatre (123 Doncaster St.), with the exception of a concert by Israeli-Canadian musician and peace activist Yael Deckelbaum, which is at the West End Cultural Centre. Ticket prices vary.

Simon Fuh at Flux Gallery

Regina-based artist Simon Fuh’s solo exhibition The Greatest of All Time will have its opening reception on Nov. 9 at aceartinc.’s Flux Gallery. The show “uses found sculpture, video and digital images to explore the relationship between fun and organized competition.” Fuh’s art pokes fun at how human competitiveness often removes the idea of “fun” from games entirely. The show runs from Nov. 9 to 17 at Flux (2-290 McDermot Ave.).

Late Night Wars 4

Comedy at Wee Johnny’s is back with its fourth installment of Late Night Wars, the ongoing series in which Winnipeg comedians battle it out by simultaneously hosting traditional late night talk shows. Audiences vote on who is crowned the reigning monarch of late night. The hosts are local stand-up mainstays Tim Gray and Ryan Ash, with bandleader Richard Toderian and guests Mike Mailman and Lawrence Bleechman. It happens Nov. 10 at Wee Johnny’s (177 McDermot Ave.) at 9 p.m. Cover is $5.

McDonald’s and metal

Mac Sabbath is a Los Angeles-based Black Sabbath parody band who rewrite the pioneering metal act’s lyrics to be all about McDonald’s (“Iron Man” becomes “Frying Pan,” “Sweet Leaf” is “Sweet Beef,” and so on). The group, consisting of frontman Ronald Osbourne, guitarist Slayer MacCheeze, bassist Grimalice and drummer Catburglar, will bring their ridiculously specific brand of comedy and metal to the Pyramid Cabaret on Nov. 11. Tickets are $26, and the show starts at 9 p.m.

From Seed to Seed

A new documentary with a local soul, director Katharina Steiffenhofer’s From Seed to Seed follows Monique Scholte and Terry Mierau, European opera singers who left their musical careers behind to become farmers in the Manitoba prairies. The family utilizes science and lore to create templates for ethical and sustainable farming. It plays at Cinematheque Nov. 9 to 11, with an introduction by Steiffenhofer and her subjects on Nov. 9 and a solo introduction by Steiffenhofer on Nov. 10.

Women and non-binary GIF-making workshop

Need to learn how to make GIFs in a jiff? (See what we did there?) Now you can learn how to make those looping images, no matter how you pronounce that G! Winnipeg artist and animator Matea Radic is hosting a two-part GIF-making workshop for women and non-binary folks. Held in conjunction with Gallery 1C03, part one of Radic’s workshop will be held Nov. 9 in greenhouse artlab (fifth floor of the University of Winnipeg Library) from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Part two will be held Nov. 16 in the same place at the same time.