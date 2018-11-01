Arts briefs

Free First Fridays film screening

The Indigenous Filmmakers Association will present a free night of short films and discussions in conjunction with First Fridays. Nine shorts from local Indigenous filmmakers will be shown, including works by Jesse Spence, J.J. Neepin and Rachel Beaulieu. The event will be held Nov. 2 in the fourth-floor classroom at Creative Manitoba (300-245 McDermot Ave.) from 6 to 9 p.m., with films beginning at 7 p.m. and the directors’ panel and discussion at 8 p.m.

Pamela Mala Sinha’s Happy Place at PTE

Winnipeg-born, Toronto-based award-winning playwright and actor Pamela Mala Sinha’s play Happy Place is making its way to the Prairie Theatre Exchange stage. A story about seven women in an in-patient care facility, the play blends drama and comedy to explore issues of mental illness, trauma and treatment. The show runs from Nov. 7 to 25. Current students can see five PTE plays for $30 with the Student Flex Pass.

Becoming Dr. Ruth

Winnipeg Jewish Theatre presents Becoming Dr. Ruth, playwright Mark St. Germain’s play about Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Born in Germany in 1928, Westheimer was sent to Switzerland at age 11, narrowly escaping the Holocaust which claimed her parents’ lives. After a stint as a paramilitary sniper, she moved to the US and became a sex therapist, earning fame through her radio show and late-night TV appearances. Starring Mariam Bernstein, the show runs until Nov. 4 at the Berney Theatre (123 Doncaster St.). Tickets start at $15.

Jesse Matas album release show

Winnipeg music fans may recognize Jesse Matas as a member of Crooked Brothers. But the Winnipeg musician is venturing out on his own with his debut solo album, Tamarock. Recorded live off-the-floor and co-produced by Matas and veteran producer John Paul Peters (Comeback Kid, Royal Canoe), the album release show will occur Nov. 9 at the West End Cultural Centre. Tickets are $20. Doors are at 7:15 p.m., with the show at 8.

Hempfest Cannabis Expo

Weed is legal now, and the RBC Convention Centre is already in on the action. The Hempfest Cannabis Expo will run Nov. 3 and 4, starting at noon. In addition to various sellers and exhibitors, the expo will also include food demos, soil and growing workshops, talks about pet wellness and the legalities of cannabis and live bong-making by professional glassblowers. Tickets start at $17.

The Legacy Project: Evolutions

Winnipeg’s Contemporary Dancers will kick off their 2018/19 season on campus at the Asper Centre for Theatre and Film with The Legacy Project: Evolutions. A selection of works from the repertoire of choreographer Margie Gillis, Evolutions includes a solo performance by Gillis and other performances by eight WCD dancers. Performances are Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 4 at 1 and 5 p.m. Student tickets are $20.