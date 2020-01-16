Arts briefs

Steve Basham & the Vanity Dads

Steve Basham and co. are returning to the stage with a new act on Jan. 18 at the Handsome Daughter (61 Sherbrook St.). They are performing with French Class and Cheap Heat. The doors are at 9 p.m., and cover is $10.

Hinterland Remixed

The University of Winnipeg’s own Andrew Burke is launching his book, Hinterland Remixed: Media, Memory and the Canadian 1970s, on Jan. 16 at Cinematheque (100 Arthur St.). The talk is free and starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for regular admission.

January is a Drag - Queer Bingo

Support the Sunshine House’s Like That program by heading down to the Good Will Social Club (625 Portage Ave.) on Sunday, Jan. 19 for queer bingo. For $20, you can play all night! The doors open at 6 p.m., and the drag show starts a half-hour later.

The Circus of Objects

Winnipeg Independent Theatre is presenting Edition 10 of The Circus of Objects on Monday, Jan. 20 at X-Cues’ Billiards & Cafe (551 Sargent Ave.). This edition features poet Di Brandt and video artist Alex Poruchnyk, among other guest artists. Be sure to arrive on time, as the event runs for only half an hour, between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

DIY Screen-printing workshop

Martha Street Studio’s Ali James and Sarah Crawley are running a free workshop on Thursday, Jan. 16 at the University of Manitoba’s School of Art (180 Dafoe Rd.). Paper will be available, but participants can bring other materials like T-shirts or tote bags if desired. The workshop starts at noon and ends at 4 p.m.

Wrapped Rainbows

ArtsJunktion (312 William Ave.) is hosting a fibre art workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17. Make some nice art for your home! Tickets are $50, which covers all materials, an equitable wage for the workshop facilitator and funding to keep ArtsJunktion up and running for the community. Register online at ArtsJunktion’s website.