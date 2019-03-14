Arts briefs

H.O.M. is Where the Heart Is

Good music for a good cause: the Good Will Social Club is hosting a fundraiser for the Spence Neighbourhood Association’s Homelessness Outreach Mentor (H.O.M.) program. Starting at 8 p.m. on March 21, the lineup includes The Lytics, Giant Skellies, Heart Sleeve, Ael and Chez Willi. There were also be a silent auction and door prize. Tickets are $25 and available at the Good Will or at 430 Langside St.

MAWA cupcake auction!

Do you love cupcakes, but hate seeing your hard-earned dollars get funneled into Big Pastry? Despair no more! MAWA (Mentoring Artists for Women’s Art) is hosting Over the Top, a “fantastic mix of art and mayhem, sugary goodness and fun!” The event is MAWA’s largest annual fundraiser, which is described as a “cupcake-fueled art auction.” The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. on March 17 at MAWA (611 Main St.). Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

CBC Manitoba Open House

It’s easy to be completely obsessed with the news in 2019. But have you ever wondered what goes into creating the broadcast journalism you watch, read and listen to? On Mar. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., CBC Manitoba is inviting the public into their headquarters at 541 Portage Ave. (right next to the U of W) for a free day of activities that will show how the news gets reported. Participants will take part in a mock newscast with Janet Stewart and John Sauder, record a CBC radio segment and more.

Indigenous writers in residence

The writing residencies at the University of Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Public Library and the University of Manitoba’s Centre for Creative Writing and Oral Culture are, for the first time, currently all held by Indigenous authors. The McNally Robinson at Grant Park will host readings by Garry Thomas Morse (U of W), Jordan Wheeler (WPL) and Duncan Mercredi (U of M), along with special guest Rosanna Deerchild. The event will take place at 7 p.m. on March 15.

African Movie Festival in Manitoba

African cinema is often given short shrift by international audiences, critics and awards. The African Movie Festival in Manitoba aims to remedy this, showcasing a slate of more than a dozen films from African countries and/or filmmakers. Films include Aganze Arnold’s N.G.O. (Nothing Going On) (Uganda), Allasane Sy’s Fallou (Senegal) and Ferid Boughedir’s Zizou (Tunisia). The festival runs from March 15 to 17 at Cinematheque. Visit am-fm.ca for times and tickets.

What to Do with Albert?

Théâtre Cercle Molière’s production of playwright Danielle Séguin-Tétreault’s newest work, Que faire d’Albert, is running until March 23 at 340 Provencher Blvd. The play follows Albert, an elderly recent widower having a hard time making the transition from marriage to single life in a senior’s home. Performed in French, there will be simultaneous English subtitles available for those who need them at the March 16, 20 and 23 performances. Tickets start at $19.05.