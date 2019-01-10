Arts briefs

Skate under Bokeh

A new artwork created by Takashi Iwasaki and Nadi Design that will light the Kildonan Park Pond’s skating area will officially open on Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. A free family skating party featuring snacks, refreshments and music by DJs Mama Cutsworth and Hunnicutt will also mark the opening of Bokeh, which was commissioned by the Winnipeg Arts Council.

Learn to edit video

Ripple, Roll Stretch: Video Edit is an evening workshop that will cover philosophies and concepts of video editing. The workshop will focus less on specific tools, as that information is more readily available online. Fees are $60 for Video Pool members and $80 for non-members. See videopool.org/ for more information.

High-Brow Comedy

Ana Damaskin will host an evening of comedy by some of Winnipeg’s “finest weed enthusiast comedians” at The Good Will Social Club. Jared Story is headlining, and Sasha Mark, Martin Navarro, Cory Falvo, J.D. Renaud and Elissa Black Wolf Kixen will also take the stage. They encourage the audience to come to the show high. Doors open at 7 p.m., and cover is $10.

The last 99 Pieces of Art on the Wall

Cre8ery is hosting an art exhibition and sale through Jan. 15. The work from over 40 artist members spans different mediums, such as painting, drawing, sculpture and more. All pieces are priced under $250. Cre8ery is located on the second floor of 125 Adelaide St. This will be the Cre8ery’s last 99 Pieces of Art on the Wall exhibition.



Launching Drag in the Peg

On Saturday Jan. 12, a podcast celebrating Winnipeg’s local drag culture and performers will be launched at Club 200. The Drag in the Peg party will feature a dozen local favourites, including Cheron Sharelike, Dirt, Foxy Beast, Moxie Cotton, Peppermint Phattie, Pharaoh Moans, Prairie Sky, Ruby Chopstix, Satina Loren, Stara David and Vida Lamour DeCosmo. Cover is $10, and the party starts at 10:30 p.m.