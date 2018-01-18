Arts briefs

ConfiDance

On Jan. 28 at Encore Studios (130 Marion St.), ConfiDance will host hip-hop and mindfulness workshops to benefit Teen Talk. Dancers aged 15 and under are welcome from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., and those 16 and up can attend from 12:45 to 5:30 p.m. Registration is $30. Find out more

at confidanceworkshop.com.

QTBIPOC Writing Workshop

On Jan. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m., a Creative Writer’s Workshop with Chimwemwe Undi will be held at the Millennium Library in the Anhang Room (251 Donald St.). The event is free and open to all queer and trans Black/Indigenous/People of Colour under age 25. All levels of writing are welcome. For registration and more information, contact joo@ccumanitoba.ca.

CV2 Launch

Join local magazine CV2 on Jan. 26 as they launch not one but three issues! Doors are at 7 p.m. with performances at 8 p.m., at Platform centre for photographic + digital arts (100 Arthur St.). The event is free, and a suggested donation of $5 will get you an issue of one of the magazines.

Me We Everybody

La Maison des artistes visuels francophones (219 Provencher Blvd.) is currently hosting an exhibition by Art City participants. Me We Everybody is up until Feb. 3. The collaborative show is based on the practices of guest artists and explores themes of community, empathy, understanding and inspiration. If it wasn’t obvious, the exhibition is kid-friendly!

Metalfest fundraiser

On Jan. 26, the Park Theatre (698 Osborne St.) is hosting a fundraiser show to benefit Manitoba Metalfest 2018. The show will feature Serrated Scalpel, Flashout, Exuvium, Scythra and more. Tickets are $10, and the show starts at 9 p.m. Metalfest itself will come to Winnipeg in March. Find the festival details on Facebook.