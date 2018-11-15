Arts briefs

Mary Yuusipik Singaqti at the WAG

Nunavut-born artist Mary Yuusipik Singaqti left behind a varied and eclectic body of work when she passed away in 2017. The Winnipeg Art Gallery is honouring her legacy with the new exhibition Back River Memories. The exhibit features a selection of her fabric wall hangings, for which she was most famous, as well as drawings and stone sculpture. The show runs until Mar. 10. Student admission is $10.



Carmanah and Hey Ocean! at the Good Will

Victoria-based band Carmanah are an emerging group who describe their sound as “west coast soul.” It’s an appropriate descriptor: their production is reminiscent of Vancouver indie rock, but their style is pure soul, and their recent music video for "Nightmare" addresses issues of deforestation on Vancouver Island. They’re playing the Good Will on Nov. 8 in support of Vancouver synthpop powerhouse Hey Ocean! Tickets are $15, and the show starts at

8 p.m.

Mary’s Wedding at Theatre Projects Manitoba

Theatre Projects Manitoba is presenting their production of Mary’s Wedding, Calgary-based playwright Stephen Massicotte’s play about marriage, loss and dreams set on the Canadian prairies during the First World War. Directed by Sarah Constible and starring Justin Fry and Sarah Flynn, Mary’s Wedding runs at the Rachel Browne Theatre (211 Bannatyne Ave.) until Nov. 18. Student tickets start at $10.

Filmmaking workshops at Video Pool

Interested in broadening your knowledge of filmmaking tools? Two upcoming workshops at Video Pool (in the Artspace Building) are addressing technology for film and video projects. Blue Screen with After Effects will be taught by Rylaan Gimby on Nov. 21 from 6 to 10 p.m., while Animation with Dragon Frame will be taught by Leslie Supnet on Nov. 24 from noon to 4 p.m. Registration fees are $80 for non-members.

Brian Stockton at Cinematheque

In 2002, Saskatchewan-based cult filmmaker Brian Stockton began an ambitious film project to create his autobiography through a series of comedic short films. Sixteen years later, the endeavour is finally complete. The Epic Story of My Life in Ten Short Films will be presented in glorious 35mm at Cinematheque on Nov. 17. Stockton will introduce the films, which were also shot on 35mm film in the CinemaScope format. Tickets are $10 for non-members. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Prairie Modernist Noir

Renowned artist, author and psychiatrist Jeanne Randolph’s new photography exhibition will open at Platform Gallery (in the Artspace Building) on Nov. 16. Prairie Modernist Noir: The Disappearance of the Manitoba Telephone Booth is a series of photos documenting the fading infrastructure of the public telephone, all taken using Randolph’s own telephone (specifically, her iPhone). The show runs until Dec. 7. Admission is free.