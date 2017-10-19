Arts Briefs

Congratulations to Tina Keeper

Tina Keeper, a Cree actor and activist from Manitoba, is receiving the 2017 August Schellenberg Award of Excellence at this year’s imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival in Toronto. The award recognizes significant achievement by an Indigenous actor from Turtle Island. Keeper is founder and president of Kistikan Pictures and was recently named 2017 ACTRA National Woman of the Year.

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

On Oct. 22 from 1-5 p.m., the Centre culturel franco manitobain (370 Provencher Blvd.) will host a second-annual kids Halloween party. Put on a Halloween costume and join in for games, bouncy castles, a dance party and more! Entrance is $7 for all aged 2 and older, and proceeds benefit the Children’s Wish Foundation.

Sister Cycle

Sister Cycle, a series of free bicycle repair workshops by and for women, trans, femme and non-binary people, returns to the W.R.E.N.C.H. (631 Main St.). The workshops take place Mondays from 6-9 p.m., from Oct. 23 to Nov. 27. Topics include general tune-ups, wheels, brakes, headsets, gears and solo touring (in that order)!

Local Governor General finalists

Two Winnipeg authors, Michael Kaan and

David Alexander Robertson, are finalists for the 2017 Governor General’s Literary Awards, which recognize Canada’s best books in English and French. Kaan’s The Water Beetles is named in the fiction category. Robertson’s When We Were Alone, made with illustrator Julie Flett, is nominated in the young people’s illustrated category.

Mosaic family programs

Mosaic Newcomer Family Resource Network (397 Carlton St.) hosts a variety of family programs. This fall, join them for Bonding with Family Bookmaking, Grand Friends (cross-generational story-sharing), parenting classes and more. Programs are available in Punjabi, Somali, Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, Karen, Tigrigna, Chinese, Tagalog, English and Spanish. Visit mosaicnet.ca/family for more information.

Seeking: musicians

The Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts (MCMA) is seeking performers for their Intergenerational Concert Series. Beginning in November, the series brings music students and teachers to seniors’ residences, hosting concerts for those whose access to live music is increasingly limited. MCMA students who are interested in performing can email Jacqueline at the MCMA.