Arts and culture briefs

Manitoba nominees for screen awards

This year’s Canadian Screen Awards include more than a dozen Manitoba nominees. Part of Canadian Screen Week, the gala where winners are announced will be broadcast live on CBC on March 12 at 8 p.m. Categories which included nominations from Manitoba are best short documentary, best program or series, best news special and best original interactive production produced for digital media.

Indigenous artists off to Market Builder

The second round of Market Builder Residency for Indigenous Artists and Industry has been launched by Manitoba Music and the Canada Council for the Arts. From Feb. 27 to March 3, artists and music entrepreneurs from across Canada will connect with industry leaders and exceptional creators. Vince Fontaine, Leonard Sumner, Don Amero and Ashley Robertson will all head from Manitoba to Toronto for mentor meetings, panel discussions and networking.

Plug In’s summer institute

Plug In ICA is accepting applications for summer programs. Participants of Summer Institute I will work with writer, artist and editor Chris Kraus and guests Natasha Stagg and Robert Dewhurst. Summer Institute II will see participants working with artist, writer and performer Walter Scott and artist Niki Little. Each program looks at writing as an expanded field, incorporating elements of critical confessional, reflection and artistry.

Jerusalem media partnership

The Canada Film Fund and the Jerusalem Film Fund of the Jerusalem Development Authority announced a new incentive to support co-development and co-production of audiovisual content between Canada and Israeli producers working in Jerusalem. Through the programs, introductions will be made between producers and digital media agencies or territorial service providers both in Canada and Jerusalem. Producers can submit applications until Oct. 17.

Casting call

Eagle Vision put out a casting call for Indigenous people in and around Winnipeg. They will re-create scenes for Taken, a true crime documentary series focusing on solving the mysteries behind Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. To apply, send a full-length photo along with age, height and weight, phone number and email, to takenextrascasting@gmail.com.