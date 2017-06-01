Don’t flounder your chance to learn about our regional aquatic animals at Winnipeg’s annual Fish Festival.

Cast rods to catch fish, and cast ballots to win prizes.

The Fish Festival gives visitors a chance to learn the difference between baitcasters and spinning reels and about the best lures to hook Manitoba’s fish.

Families visiting The Forks can find out all about sport and recreational fishing in the province, according to festival director Todd Longley.

“You can learn about all the different species of fish in Manitoba. Everything that swims in the Red River, we have on ice, so you can see up close,” Longley says.

In addition to educational components, such as on-ice displays and information kiosks, the festival keeps fish fanatics engaged with hourly prize draws.

“At the end, we do the big prize, which is a fishing trip with me, which is pretty cool, because I’ve been a fishing guide since 1999,” Longley says.

“The Winnipeg Fish Festival is a day full of fishing activities, including kids fishing activity stations, filleting demonstrations, kids casting lane, learn-to-fish clinics, catfish seminar, frozen fish display, pickerel rig-tying contest, arts and crafts,” according to a provincial spokesperson.

The festival is organized by the Urban Angling Partnership between the Winnipeg Community Services Department and Manitoba Conservation and Water Stewardship, with assistance from the Manitoba Wildlife Federation.

In addition to the annual summer festival, the Urban Angling Partnership also runs learn-to-fish programs for inner city youth and youth with disabilities.

Rain or shine, the Winnipeg Fish Festival won’t flop on July 8 at The Forks. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free.

WHEN July 8

WHERE The Forks in Winnipeg

$$$ Free

DON'T MISS Hourly prize draws and the chance to win a fishing trip

WEBSITE No site but more info is available on travelmanitoba.com under events