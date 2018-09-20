Wesmen Soccer Vs. Fraser Valley Cascades

On Sept. 14, 2018, the Winnipeg Wesmen women's team hosted the Fraser Valley Cascades. The Cascades were first on the board, scoring in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Winnipeg's Maeghan Lindsay and Shae-Lynn Dodds each scored in the first half of the game to pull ahead of the Cascades 2-1.

Near the end of the second half, the Cascades added a second goal to end the game in a draw. The Wesmen's goalkeeper, Madison Fordyce, saved four of six shots on goal.

"We're scoring goals, and we're competing," Wesmen head coach Amy Anderson says on wesmen.ca. "I feel like we were better today than we were (last Sunday) against Regina, so that's a positive for sure."

Defense player Katia Occhino (number 8) races the Fraser Valley Cascades.

Defense player Amy Clayton (number 11)

Maeghan Lindsay (number 7) and fellow Wesmen go after the ball. Shae-Lynn Dodds (number 12) scored the Wesmen's second goal in the first half.

Cascades player Kelsey Mitchell