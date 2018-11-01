Wesmen basketball host Victoria Vikes for weekend series

The Victoria Vikes visited Winnipeg on Oct. 26 and 27 for a series of games against the Wesmen. The men’s squad split the weekend with the Vikes, taking the Friday game 93-84 but slipping behind slightly on Saturday for a 75-72 loss. Guard Adam Benrabah played one of his best games for the Wesmen on Friday, putting up a total of 23 points and seven rebounds.

The Wesmen women came close on Friday, but after barely missing a final layup in the last seconds of the game, they fell behind 77-76. On Saturday, the team was still working to "find their way," head coach Tanya McKay told wesmen.ca. They lost 79-67 to the Vikes, though their new point guard Farrah Castillo reached a team- and career-high 24 points in the game.

Vikes' Jason Scully takes a shot. Over the weekend, Scully netted a total of 26 points.

Wesmen guard William Sesay avoids the Vikes' defence.

Vikes Morgan Roskelly (L) and Wesmen Farrah Castillo (guard, R)

Vikes guard Graeme Hyde-Lay tries to slow the Wesmen down.

Guard Joseph Medrano has the ball.

Wesmen forward Jessica Dyck moves the ball down the court.