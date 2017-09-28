Prophets of Rage - Self-titled

If you’re tired of hearing the repetitive themes that are found within much of new music today and are interested in hearing songs with both a unique sound and point of view, then look no further than the debut album from Prophets of Rage.

Prophets of Rage, formed in 2016, is an American band that blends hip-hop with rock music to send an energetic and forceful political message. The group is composed of musicians from the groups Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill. Prophets of Rage has written an album that encompasses the heart of all of these acts within it.

Guitarist Tom Morello stated that the band is an “elite task force of revolutionary musicians,” and they prove that in their music. In their self-titled album, the band speaks out against issues that affect millions of people around the whole world, such as poverty, systematic oppression and police brutality.

All this heated honesty comes in the form of powerful drum beats, driving guitar riffs and engaging lyrics. This combination creates an undeniably one-of-a-kind, dynamic sound that makes you want to dance and break into protest all at the same time.

Some must-listen songs off the album are “Radical Eyes,” “Strength in Numbers,” “Living on the 110” and “Hail to the Chief.” All of these titles possess a strong political voice and are accompanied by groovy rock music that compels your foot to tap without you even consciously realizing it.

Needless to say, this album challenges our ideas of society and how it is run. Prophets of Rage gives us a refreshing perspective in current rock music, not to mention it encourages us all to take a stand for what is right in our own lives.

- Zoe LeBrun