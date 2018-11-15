News briefs

Survivor Stories - call for submissions

Survivor Stories is an event where artists of all disciplines can share moments of resiliency in the face of struggle. The event will take place on Nov. 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Forth Bar (171 McDermot Ave.). Stories can cover topics including mental health struggles, childhood trauma, sexual assault/abuse, sexual harassment, sexism, racism, cultural oppression, homophobia, transphobia, ableism or religious discrimination. This event is free.

Sexual violence prevention policy info session

A training session regarding the university’s new sexual violence prevention policy will be held on Nov. 19 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Room 2M70. This session is for UWinnipeg faculty and staff who identify as women and non-binary. Session facilitators will explain key features of the policy and help to educate faculty and staff about how they should respond to any disclosures of sexual violence that they may receive, including where to refer students.

Pour Decisions open-mic comedy

Pour Decisions Comedy is trying to create an inclusive atmosphere that welcomes all people from all walks of life. This includes people of all races, ages, genders and religions. The open-mic shows happen every Saturday until Dec. 29 at Garbonzo's Sports Pub UofW AnX (#2-471 Portage Ave.). Comics are asked to arrive at 8 p.m. to sign up, and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Yoga and Wine

De Luca Fine Wines is hosting another Yoga and Wine night due to demand for the event. Space is limited for the event on Nov. 20. There will be two 30-minute sessions of yoga with wine and cheese in between. Tickets are $40 and space is limited for the event. There are also future events in January.

Harry Potter 20th anniversary celebration at campus store

2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first Harry Potter book: Harry Potter and the Philosophers’s Stone. To celebrate this milestone, the University of Winnipeg Campus Store is holding a special celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All are invited to take part in games, colouring activities and a selfie station. Enjoy a 20 per cent discount on all J. K. Rowling publications.

Birth of new Heroes: Indigenous Media Representation

All are welcome at a public presentation and film screening of Birth of New Heroes: Indigenous Media Representation by filmmaker Sonya Ballantyne. The screening will take place on Nov. 20 from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. in Room 1L08 (Lockhart Hall). Sonya Ballantyne is a filmmaker from Misipawistik Cree Nation. For more information, contact Candida Rifkind, Department of English at c.rifkind@uwinnipeg.ca