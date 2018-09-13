News briefs

Sustainability research and education event

The Richardson College for the Environment, in collaboration with the Campus Sustainability Office, is hosting a mix-and-mingle event for faculty, staff and students interested in sustainability research and education across campus. The event will take place on Monday, Sept. 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Power Corporation Atrium in the Richardson College for Environment and Science.

Second-annual Winnipeg Vegfest

On Saturday, Sept. 15, the University of Winnipeg will host the second annual Winnipeg VegFest at the Axworthy Health & RecPlex. Winnipeg VegFest is an all-day event, aimed at fostering compassion for animals, promoting eco-friendly living and educating the public about plant-based health and nutrition. Doors open at 9 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to attend. For more information, visit winnipegvegfest.ca.

Start-of-Term Party

The University Club reopened on Wednesday, Sept. 5, and the annual Start-of-Term Party and will take place on Friday, Sept. 14 from 4 to 7 pm. This event is an open house, and all staff and faculty are welcome. There will be free appetizers, happy hour prices on drinks and live music. Non-members can enter to win a free Club membership.

$1 cinnamon rolls

Cinnaholic - as seen on Shark Tank - specializes in gourmet egg-free, dairy-free and 100 per cent vegan cinnamon rolls, and they are opening their doors in Winnipeg on Friday, Sept. 14. They are located at 170-1600 Kenaston Blvd. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, they will be serving $1 cinnamon buns, but they will be open until 10 p.m.

We are all treaty people—celebration

On Sunday Sept. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Forks, there will be a gathering to build and celebrate relationships and raise awareness around Treaty 1. The event will be held at the field near the Provencher Bridge. There will be a number of Indigenous craft vendors, Buffalo Gals Drum Group, a traditional hoop dancer, free food, music, games and art.

Free concerts at Forth Bar

Forth Cocktail Bar is hosting free concerts every Thursday from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. until the end of the month. On Sept. 13, Mackenzie Jane will perform. On Sept. 20, Marisolle Negash performs, and on Sept. 27, Rob Knaggs performs. There is no cover for the concert, and there are happy hour drinks and food available.