News Briefs

Nurses at St. Boniface Hospital

Fifty additional nursing positions are opening up at St. Boniface Hospital as part of ongoing hospital consolidation in the city. The positions will be created to fit with a new schedule for nurses at the hospital, as it currently has high vacancy rates and the highest overtime and sick rates in the city. The new system will impact 250 out of the 2,800 support staff workers.

Canadian history lecture

Dr. Sean Kheraj, an associate professor of Canadian and Environmental History in the Department of History at York University in Toronto, will be speaking at two upcoming lectures. The first, Manifold Destiny: A History of Oil Pipelines in Canada, takes place on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Millennium Library. The second is on Oct. 27 in 2B23 (Bryce Hall) at the U of W.

Public feedback on skate park

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the city invites Winnipeggers to an on-site workshop about improvements to a skate park in Victoria Jason Park. Residents in the area said the 13-year-old skate park needed significant improvements. The design and construction for the project is $400,000. The on-site workshop will take place from 12-2 p.m.

60s Scoop rally

On Friday, Oct. 27, National Sixties Scoop Survivor’s Day is hosting a rally. The walk will start at Thunderbird House, go down Main Street to Broadway Avenue and end at the Legislative grounds. The rally will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information on the event, visit the Facebook page, 60's Scoop Rally.

Legalizing pot

The federal government is requiring provinces to lay bare their plans by publicly outlining how they plan to sell and regulate pot. Premier Brian Pallister thinks gangs and organized crime will get the upper hand on controlling sales of pot once it’s legalized next year. Pallister also says he thinks the process of legalization is moving too quickly.