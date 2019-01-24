News briefs

Number symbols in brain and mind

All are welcome at a psychology department colloquium with Dr. Daniel Ansari from the Department of Psychology and Brain and Mind Institute at University of Western Ontario. He will speak on Jan. 25 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Room 3C01. He will discuss how humans share with animals the ability to process numerical quantities in non-symbolic formats.

Breakfast with the Bears

Enjoy breakfast at the Tundra Grill with a view over the Journey to Churchill exhibit and the polar bears that call it home. Learn all about the polar bears at an exclusive Zoo Chat with one of the Assiniboine Park Zoo animal care professionals. Breakfast is available for purchase from 9 to 11 a.m., and the Polar Bear Zoo Chat is at 10:30 a.m. The breakfast event will take place every Saturday until Feb. 23.

Scrabble Wednesdays

Across the Board is hosting Scrabble Wednesday every Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. Any level of scrabble player is welcome, from beginner to enthusiast. The $6 gaming fee still applies for Scrabble Wednesdays. As of right now, the Scrabble Wednesdays will continue all throughout this year. Across the Board also offers other game days like Cribbage Tuesdays or D&D Adventures Night.

Screening of Angry Inuk

The University of Winnipeg Students' Association is screening the award-winning documentary Angry Inuk. The event is free to attend on Jan. 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Eckhardt Gramatté Hall. In the film, director Alethea Arnaquq-Baril joins her fellow Inuit activists as they challenge outdated perceptions of Inuit people and seal hunting and present themselves to the world as a modern people in dire need of a sustainable economy.

How changing winters affect ecosystems and communities

All are invited to hear Dr. Nora Casson, associate professor in the Department of Geography and Chancellor’s Research Chair at UWinnipeg, deliver a talk titled: “Warmer, Shorter, Wilder: How Changing Winters Affect Ecosystems And Communities.”

U of W President Dr. Annette Trimbee will deliver opening remarks. The talk will be on Jan. 30 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Richardson College for the Environment and Science Complex.

Workshop: The Bicycle & The Body

Back by popular demand, The Wrench is thrilled to be offering another informative workshop by Kim Segal (RMT) on The Bicycle & The Body. In this workshop on Jan. 26 from 12 to 2 p.m., Segal will elaborate upon the ergonomics of bike riding, how to achieve proper bike fit for maximum comfort and minimal strain, as well as working with and preventing injuries. This workshop is free (though donations are welcome) and open to the public, and no pre-registration required.