News briefs

Guided snowshoe club

On Saturdays from January to March, a volunteer interpreter will lead the snowshoe club through the trails at FortWhyte Alive from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is not required to try out snowshoeing with the club. Snowshoe rentals are $5 for non-members, but the walk itself is included with admission. See fortwhyte.org for more.

Wesmen basketball home games

The Wesmen men’s and women’s basketball teams are hosting their first home games of 2019. They’ll take on the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack. The women’s team plays on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 12 at 7 p.m., and the men’s team plays on Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. and Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. Both squads will be back at home with a series against Regina on Jan. 25 and 26. See wesmen.ca for more.

First Nations land management lecture

As part of the Weweni lecture series, Dr. Melissa Arcand of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation in central Saskatchewan will speak in Convocation Hall on Jan. 16 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Her lecture, “Nisitohtamowin askihk ohci: understanding from the land through application of biophysical tools to support First Nations land management” will draw from her work in analyzing ecosystem health.

Fitness programs for UW students and staff

Registration is now open for fitness programs for the winter term. Lunch Fitness programs include Zumba and a Lunch Workout. Other programs include Healthy Living for Older Adults, Yoga Flow and Fitness Camp with Nigel. Fees range from $50 to 130. Beginner Fitness Training for Women and Non-Binary Individuals is free. See recreationservices.uwinnipeg.ca/ for more.

Naloxone training and karaoke

13 Moons Harm Reduction, an initiative for urban Indigenous youth (age 11 to 35), and Aboriginal Youth Opportunities are hosting a community gathering night on Jan. 12 from 9 p.m. to midnight at 541 Selkirk Ave. They will hold a naloxone presentation for up to 20 people and invite people to suggest harm-reduction and cultural activities for future events. See ayomovement.com/13moonswpg.html for more.