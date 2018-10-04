News briefs

Climate change conversation

Manitoba Energy Justice Coalition and Solidarity Winnipeg are co-hosting an event, Climate Change, Colonialism and Capitalism, on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. that will focus on a conversation to deepen understandings of climate change and how people can get involved in organizing for climate justice. Event speakers are not yet announced. The event will take place in room 1M28 at the University of Winnipeg and is wheelchair accessible.

Got Citizenship? Go Vote! — mayoral forum

Got Citizenship? Go Vote will host a mayoral forum focused on issues of concern to Winnipeg’s immigrant and refugee communities. All mayoral candidates have been invited to participate in this unique forum, so that newcomers are given the opportunity to directly ask questions on the issues that matter to them most. All are welcome to this free event at Hugh John Macdonald School.

Make Poverty History

Make Poverty History Manitoba is hosting a rally at City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 11 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. to call on both levels of government to take action on poverty. The participants will march from City Hall to the Manitoba Legislature. Following the march at 1:30 p.m., interested community members can attend question period at the Manitoba Legislature. For more information or to endorse, email chair@makepovertyhistorymb.com.

Don’s Photo fall walk

Don's Photo is taking the classroom to a scenic walk through Kildonan Park on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. Meet at Don’s Photo at 1839 Main St. then head over to the park. There is no registration required for the event, and participants are encouraged to bring their cameras or smartphones. Don's Photo staff will be available during the walk for technical assistance.

Red Ribbon Walk for MMIWG2S

All are invited to join a walk to tie red ribbons to trees and poles, connecting both UWinnipeg campuses in a sign of solidarity and support for Missing Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit people — both victims and survivors. The group will depart from the main campus and from Merchant’s Corner at 1:15 p.m. and will meet at the corner of Logan Avenue and Isabel Street at 2 p.m.

Natural Cycleworks end of season sale

Natural Cyclewoorks, located in The Exchange District, is having an end-of-season sale. The sale started on Sept. 21 and will continue until Oct. 13. They will have 15 per cent off all components, 20 per cent off all accessories, 20 per cent off custom builds, 25 per cent off bikes already on display and 30 per cent and up on the clearance table.