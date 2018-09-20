News Briefs

Sounding the Drum

In partnership with Manitoba Moon Voices Inc., Creative Manitoba Indigenous Programs will host a hand drum-building workshop and twice Monthly hand drum circles at Circle Of Life Thunderbird House. The workshop starts on Sept. 20 and will run until Dec. 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the workshops are free.

Star Blanket Project

A free panel on Sept. 26 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. will be discussing past and future, local and international, large-scale and grassroots examples of Indigenous street artworks and their ability to help open dialogues and to present alternative ways to interpret our cities and our experiences. The panel is hosted by Dr. Julie Nagam. Panel participants will be Annie Beach, Chloe Chafe, Andrew Eastman, Jaimie Isaac and Kenneth Lavallee.

Transit and Transportation Town Hall

The Transit and Transportation Town Hall on Sept. 25 at 6:45 p.m. at the Circle of Life Thunderbird House is focused on sharing ideas on how to improve busing, walking and biking in Winnipeg's inner city. There will be a presentation on recent research and space for break-out groups. Information from this event will be part of the 2018 State of the Inner City Report.

Drag Brunch

Queens Prairie Sky, Pharaoh Moans of The Sunshine Bunch, DJ J. Jackson and special guest Lita Takeela will be at The Tallest Poppy on Sunday, Sept. 23 for Drag Brunch. There are two seating times: 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It’s $10 per reservation and the cost of menu items. There will be specialty brunch and cocktail menus available. Search the event on Facebook for more information.

#MeToo after Avital Ronell

The Department of Rhetoric, Writing, and Communications presents DIALOGUES: "#MeToo After Avital Ronell." The New York Times recently asked, “What Happens to #MeToo When a Feminist is the Accused?” There will be a public discussion on the sexual harassment controversy concerning New York University Professor Avital Ronell. The event on Sept. 21 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Room 3C14 (Centennial Hall) is open to University of Winnipeg students, staff and faculty.

Langside Learning Garden

The Langside Learning Garden (LLG) is a five-year (2018 to 2023) collaborative and community-based research project led by the University of Winnipeg and the Spence Neighbourhood Association. The goals of the project are to develop sustainable urban gardening practices and model meaningful relationships between the university and the Spence neighbourhood. The LLG is having a community feedback session and BBQ on Sept. 20 from 6 to 7:30 pm at 373 Langside St.