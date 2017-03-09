News briefs

A dog’s year

Good news for Winnipeg’s pets. This year, 97 per cent of dogs that entered animal services were either reunited with their owners or adopted. That number is up from 75 per cent in 2008. The city’s animal services takes in all kinds of dogs, including friendly strays, as well as aggressive dogs with behavioural issues.

Call for papers

Crossings, a University of Winnipeg interdisciplinary journal, has put out a call for papers for its second edition on the theme of Canada 150. Papers can focus on Indigenous issues, decolonization and nationalism and they must be written from an arts perspective. All students from the U of W are welcome to submit. Visit uwinnipeg.ca/religion-and-culture/crossings.html for more.

Fundraiser for Kidney Foundation

On Thursday, March 9, the Kidney Foundation is hosting a fashion show at the Delta Hotel. The night showcases local models in this season’s collections, as well as appetizers, desserts and the chance to win prizes. Tickets are $80 each. For more information, visit kidney.akaraisin.com.

Drop-in workshop

Become a better writer at a free drop-in workshop (no registration necessary) on Friday, March 10 at 3G11. “Choosing the Right Words” focuses on diction, phrasing, transition words and avoiding colloquialisms. Come anytime between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. or contact Raven Rickner at rickner-r@webmail.uwinnipeg.ca for more information.

Grad photos

The University of Winnipeg Students' Association has organized grad photos on March 21 to 24 and 27 to 31 for all those graduating this year. Each session is $20, paid in cash or cheque to the photographer, plus cost of selected photo package. Sessions must be booked online at lifetouch.ca/wpgsales, and shoots take place in OR06. Please arrive 10 minutes before your appointment.

Leisure guide is out

The City of Winnipeg Leisure Guide is out now, detailing spring and summer programs that residents and non-residents can sign up for. Programs include swimming, fitness, senior wellness, yoga, arts, summer camps and lifesaving courses, which take place at community centres and other city locations throughout Winnipeg. Visit ca.apm.activecommunities.com for more information.