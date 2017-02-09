News briefs

211 Manitoba

United Way and Volunteer Manitoba are launching a new service meant to help Manitobans going through a crisis. Resources from over 5,000 agencies and programs will be available through 211 Manitoba. The service is meant to support those dealing with suicide, caregiving and homelessness and a variety of other issues. The program will be officially launched on Feb. 9 at United Way Winnipeg.

Panel discussion by Gallery 1C03

Gallery 1C03 is hosting a panel discussion titled Unravelling the braids of colonialism, gender, and the body on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall. The event complements the gallery’s stereotypesexhibition and looks at ways that artists deal with topics of gender, voice and stereotypes.

Cannabis and psychosis

A Canadian group of researchers released a statement on cannabis use for those under 21, advising that those younger than 21 shouldn’t have access to cannabis. They stated that those between 21 and 25 years old should have limited access to cannabis due to its ability to develop psychotic illness in those who are vulnerable. Their research has found that regular cannabis use in youth may have an effect on attention, memory, processing speed, visuospatial functioning and overall IQ.

Divestment screening

The University of Winnipeg Faculty for Divestment invites anyone interested to a screening of Standing Rock, Part 1 on Monday, Feb. 13 at 12:30 p.m. in 2M77. The film will look at water protectors’ stories through the lens of cinema. Guests are invited to stay afterwards for a discussion

on current events in the environmental sector.

June graduation and Louis Riel Day

The deadline to apply for graduation in June is Wednesday, Feb. 15. Those who expect to finish their requisite classes in April have the option to apply for graduation. To do so, go to the ‘student planning’ section in WebAdvisor. The school will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20 for Louis Riel Day, which is also the beginning of reading week.

Red River trail growing

The colder the winter, the longer the trail. The Forks recently announced that the Red River Mutual Trail now extends to the Hugo Docks on the Assiniboine River for the first time since 2014. The trail is currently 5.2 km long, though officials say it will continue to grow as weather allows. All trails are maintained daily but skaters are advised to keep up to date on the weather forecast for possibly hazardous conditions.