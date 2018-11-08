News briefs

Flu clinic on campus

All UWinnipeg staff, employees and students, as well as members of the public, are invited to attend a campus clinic for a seasonal influenza immunization. The clinic will be held on Thursday, Nov. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in The Hive (Ellice Avenue entrance). Please bring your Manitoba Health card or out-of-province health card when you attend a clinic.

Women’s Comedy Night Fundraiser

Sarasvàti Productions presents their third-annual Women’s Comedy Night Fundraiser on Nov. 14. There are two shows: the earlier show at 7 p.m. and the next racier, late-night performance at 9:30 p.m. at Club 200. The event is hosted by Dana Smith and will feature six comedians. Tickets are $15.

Campus store sale

The University of Winnipeg Campus Store is holding a three-day sale from Nov. 13 to 15. They have both in-store and online deals like 25 per cent off all regular-priced outerwear, cold weather items, hoodies, sweatshirts, sweatpants, long-sleeve tees, quarter-zips and drinkware. To view items online, visit uwinnipegstore.ca.

Closet Raid Winnipeg

Closet Raid will be at Forth for another Closet Raid - Winnipeg edition on Nov. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. The afternoon will feature hundreds of gently worn women's clothing in all size ranges. All clothing that isn't sold will be donated to North End Women's Centre. If people are interested in selling their clothes, they can fill out an application at closetraid.ca/apply.

Homo Hop 25

Follow the yellow brick road and celebrate with the 25th anniversary of the UWSA Rainbow Lounge’s yearly fundraising social with DJ Louie Lovebird and DJ Myles Cyrus and performances from Satina Loren, Lady Quinzarr and more. Tickets are $10 in advance at the UWSA Rainbow Lounge or $12 at the door. Event starts at 9 p.m. at Garbonzo's Sports Pub (U of W AnX). The venue is accessible with gender-neutral washrooms.

International Culture Day

All are invited to attend International Cultural Day, which is a free annual event hosted by International Student Services. The evening will include performances by students from a variety of countries. There will also be a buffet of food samples from all over the world. The event will take place on Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. in the Bulman Centre.



