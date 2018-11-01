News briefs

Public climate change dialogue with David Suzuki

Dr. David Suzuki will take part in a free public dialogue on Nov. 2 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Power Corporation Atrium about climate change and our common future. The event will feature Drs. Suzuki and Ian Mauro in dialogue regarding their longtime collaborations to engage Canadians on climate change and the recent science and policy directions emerging from the Paris Accord.

Fall social fundraiser

ArtsJunktion mb will host a fall fundraiser on Nov. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the King’s Head Pub. There will be music featuring Mulvey Street Maniacs. There will also be raffle prizes, including the grand prize bicycle donated by Les Wiens and Associates, and more. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or from any ArtsJunktion mb representative.

United Way campus campaign launch

The University of Winnipeg United Way Campus Campaign launch will take place on Nov. 5. The event will run from 12 to 1:30 p.m. in the Community Gymnasium in the Axworthy Health and RecPlex. Enjoy a poutine bar and watch faculty, staff and students face off at dodgeball. Tickets for the poutine bar are just $5, with all proceeds going towards the UWinnipeg United Way Campus Campaign.

City of Winnipeg climate plan for buildings

Just before the civic election, the Winnipeg Climate Action Plan: Planning for Climate Change was adopted unanimously by city council. Lindsay Mireau and Brett Shenback’s presentation on Nov. 6 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Hydro Building will focus on two opportunities: facilitating compact, complete development and increasing density; and low-carbon and energy-efficient buildings.

Research study participants needed

The Lingle Lab is seeking people who identify as female, age 20 to 50 years, to participate in research on the evolutionary continuity of emotional vocalizations using sounds made by human and animal infants. Mothers and non-mothers are included as participants in this study. Participants will be involved in three 45-minute sessions. To find out more, email Anthony Leong at LingleLabProject@gmail.com.

Beginner AcroYoga (7- class series)

AcroYoga is partnered acrobatics taught in a yoga-centered environment. People are encouraged to participate regardless of where they are at in their practice. Register for seven weeks starting on Nov. 4 at $17 per 90-minute session ($124.95 GST incl.) or drop in for $25 + GST per 90-minute session. Contact Revolution Rehab to book this session at 204-223-7358 or revolution.rehab.therapy@gmail.com.