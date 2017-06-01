The Manitoba Electronic Music Exhibition (MEME) has announced a couple of big names scheduled to headline this year’s summer festival.

Both active in electronic music since the late ’80s, The Orb and Mr. C are historically recognized icons of the genre.

The Orb has explored a variety of ambient acid techno sounds since 1988, and will play The Cube in the Exchange District on Aug. 18.

The early ’90s dance-pop boom created space for alternative dance hits. According to MEME director Nathan Zahn, The Shamen was at the forefront, famous for hits like 1991’s “Move Any Mountain.”

The Shamen was fronted by DJ, producer and rapper Richard West, better known as Mr. C.

At 51 years old, Mr. C’s iconic status is cemented in a three-decade career pioneering digital music.

Zahn calls Mr. C their “rockstar headliner.”

Zahn compares Mr. C to Beck headlining the Interstellar Rodeo, which takes place the same weekend as MEME 2017.

“They’re both kind of a big deal,” Zahn says of Mr. C and The Orb.

MEME has developed a reputation for its local beat on underground electronic since Zahn created the festival in 2009.

“This festival is more of the eclectic, underground electronic music. We stay away from the commercial pop EDM (electronic dance music) hits,” Zahn says.

Zahn points out that the music of MEME may not necessarily top the charts in North America, but it sees wider appeal abroad.

“This is not stuff that you hear on the radio typically, but internationally there’s a big scene.”

WHEN Aug. 17 to 20

WHERE Various downtown venues in Winnipeg

$$$ $70 for a festival pass

DON'T MISS Mr. C at the Park Theatre on Aug. 17

WEBSITE memefest.ca