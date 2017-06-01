From July 26 to 30, Gimli hosts what FilmFreeway calls the most successful film festival in Manitoba.

“We’re at a unique time in the year. There’s not a lot of film festivals in the summer,” festival director Leona Johnson says.

The Gimli Film Festival blends summer beach life with the art of cinema. The event showcases more than 100 feature films, documentaries and short films in both indoor film screenings and free movies on the beach.

Winnipeggers can drive an hour out to Gimli and enjoy “great, cutting-edge new films,” Johnson says. These are the kind of films that otherwise would only be screened at larger film festivals.

While the Gimli Film Festival shows pieces from all over the world, it specifically highlights innovative work coming right out of Manitoba.

With programs like the RBC Emerging Filmmaker Competition – which offers $10,000 for a Manitoba resident over the age of 18 to make a short film – the Gimli Film Festival focuses on promoting and supporting the work of local filmmakers.

The festival is also an opportunity for filmmakers to connect with their audiences.

“The filmmakers get to host Q&As at the end of their films and connect with the public and connect with each other as well,” Johnson says.

For dedicated film buffs as well as casual viewers, it’s an opportunity to see a film festival during the summer and experience amazing cinema from Manitoba and around the world.

WHEN July 26 to 30

WHERE Gimli, Man.

$$$ $10 for individual tickets, $75 for access to all films (limited number of passes available)

DON'T MISS Free screenings on Gimli Beach at sunset

WEBSITE gimlifilm.com