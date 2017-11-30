Favourite local photographer

Adam Kelly is a photographer who cares about Manitoba and the people who live here.

He recently released the book HomeFree: A Book that Reimagines Manitoba.

The book is “a collection of photos showing different landscapes throughout Manitoba, along with interviews with different folks from all over the province,” Kelly says.

“I wanted the book to encourage Manitobans to get excited about this province and all it has to offer.”

This project was an intense process for Kelly, who says it was a two-year venture that took time and money to complete.

“It required a lot of travelling and conversations that I really enjoyed and learned a lot from,” he says. “But, of course, it was also really challenging maintaining excitement about a project and investing time and money over the course of two years. (It) was really exhausting at times, but overall, it was super worth it.”

Portrait photography is a strong interest of Kelly’s and very much a part of the work that he does.

“I’m fascinated by people, and I learn so much from getting to know them,” he says.

Kelly feels it is important that the people in his portraits are included in the process.

“I’m always trying to get to a place of collaboration with my subjects, where they feel comfortable verbalizing their ideas with me, so that the photos we’re taking are something for both of us to be excited about.”

Kelly has a portfolio available on his website, adamkellyphotography.com.