This Is Our Vice is a great synth-pop record for a casual listen as well as an energizing one. Cub Sport’s electro style track list is fun, catchy and easy to get lost in. With unique synth sounds surrounding vocals soaked in reverb, the songs carry the listener through an analogue experience.

The songs are repetitive, but in a good way. The recurring hooks make it easy for the listener to learn the song as it plays, and by the end of the song, they know the lyrics and can sing along. It also helps that you enjoy hearing the funky riffs from synthesizers that accent the light vocals over again, letting the sound marinate in your mind.

Cub Sport has a striking sound that sticks with the listener throughout their day and into their night.

Their groove flows similarly throughout each song, but each song is equally unique. This Is Our Vice is about love and heartbreak, depressed times and relaxed times, addiction and metaphor. The lyrics on songs like “Vice” are open for interpretation, but can be applied to whatever suits the listener best.

This record emphasizes everything that is good about synth pop. Soaring vocals and engaging tones

skate over smooth, laid-back drum beats. A fine ride from front to back, This is Our Vice is fun to listen to any time of the day.

- Ryan Haughey