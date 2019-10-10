City briefs

First aid on campus

The University of Winnipeg Safety Office will hold a first aid training session with St. John Ambulance on Oct. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm at Room 2M70. The session is free for all U of W students, staff and faculty. The participants will receive a two-year certificate with successful completion of the program and will be recognized under the Workplace Safety and Health Act as a First Aider 1. For questions and registration, call (204) 786-9400

Writer-in-residence

Jennifer Storm, an Ojibwe writer and artist from the Couchiching First Nation in northwestern Ontario, will be the writer-in-residence from October 21 to 25 on the University of Winnipeg campus as a part of the One Book UW (1BUW) program. She will offer workshops with students, staff and faculty in Room 3C25 from October 21 to 25.

Mennonites and Anthropology

The University of Winnipeg’s Mennonite Studies program will host a conference titled “Mennonites and Anthropology: Ethnography, Religion and Global Entanglements” from October 25 to 26 in Convocation Hall with free admission and registration happening the day of onsite. The conferences takes an interdisciplinary approach to the fields of anthropology, history and gender studies and will discuss entanglements through the relationships of these departments with the Mennonite community.

Cal Botterill lecture

Tony Rossi, professor of Health and Physical Education at the School of Health Sciences at Western Sydney University in Australia will give a free talk on high-performing environments as learning platforms, especially in regards to activities like sports. The event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at Eckhardt Gramatté Hall (3rd Floor, Centennial Hall) at the University of Winnipeg.

Manitoba Chamber Orchestra wins award

The Manitoba Chamber Orchestra was named the Classical Artist/Ensemble of the Year at the 2019 Western Canadian Music Awards for their album <i>Mirage? Concertos for Percussion</i>. The album has received international acclaim, and the <i>Winnipeg Free Press</i> awarded it four-and-a-half stars. This marks the second time the ensemble has received a nomination, with the first being for its 2012 album release of <i>Troubadour & the Nightingale</i>.

Confronting colonial violence

The panel “Confronting the Legacies of Colonial Violence: From Destruction to Denial, Retribution and Compensation” will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Eckhardt Gramatté Hall at the University of Winnipeg. The event will centre on the historical persecution of memory and identity of targeted groups and is a part of the Traversing Landscapes of Violence: Nazi Germany and the Canadian Prairies Education Forum.