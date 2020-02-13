City briefs

Food, Beer and Wine Tasting Event

Guests at the 7th Annual Food, Beer and Wine Tasting Event will have the opportunity to “sip, sample and savour the best of Manitoba Made.” Love Local Manitoba will take place on March 7, 2020 at the Victoria Inn (1808 Wellington Ave. near the airport) from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at LoveLocalMB.com for $40. Use the promo code LOCAL20 for $5 off all tickets.

Chernobyl lecture

A presentation titled “Is Chernobyl a historic or an apocalyptic fiction?” by Dr. Elaine Deprés of the Univesité du Québec à Montréal (UQÀM) will take place on Thursday, March 5 from 12:30 to 1:20 pm in Room 2M70 (Manitoba Hall), presented by the Department of Modern Languages and Literature. In this lecture, Dr. Deprés will look at HBO’s Chernobyl miniseries “as an historic fiction, but also as an apocalyptic one, by comparing it to other representations of the event and its fallout.”

Alternatives to Calling the Police

Bar None Winnipeg is hosting a free workshop at Central Neighbourhoods Winnipeg (231 Isabel St.) titled “Alternatives to Calling the Police” from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16. As many recent responses from local police have escalated to violence, the workshop will focus on “brainstorming, working through situations as a group and mapping out networks of resources.” Register at

204-451-2455.

Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests continue

Winnipeggers are continuing public demonstrations in support of Wet’suwet’en land protectors opposing the construction of a natural gas pipeline through their unceded territory. Protest and outrage erupted across the country after the RCMP began violently raiding the land protectors’ camp on Thursday, Feb. 6. On Monday, Feb. 10, Winnipeggers shut down Portage and Main. On Feb. 12, protestors blockaded a CN rail line 25 km west of Winnipeg.

U-Pass referendum info session

The U-Pass program is a city-wide initiative providing post-secondary students with access to public transit for a single fee per semester. Proposed changes and cost increases to the program will be voted on by University of Winnipeg students in a referendum during the 2020 UWSA general elections. An information session for students wanting to learn more about the referendum will take place at The Hive in Lockhart Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

UWinnipeg student chosen for renowned internship

Sidney Leggett is one of four students in Canada to be selected for the Arthur B. McDonald Canadian Astrophysics Research Institute’s 2020 cross-disciplinary internship program. The program “provides non-physics majors with $10,000 in funding to participate in astroparticle physics research.” Leggett is currently studying applied computer science with a specialization in health technology and will spend May to August 2020 working at Queen’s University to help streamline the lab’s data collection and analysis routines.