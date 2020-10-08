Campus Briefs

Accessibility Services

Volunteer Notetakers

Are you interested in doing volunteer work while you are attending online classes this fall? Volunteer notetakers are needed to share their notes with students who are unable to take notes in their classes for reasons related to a disability or medical condition. If your instructor makes a request for a volunteer notetaker in one of your classes, please don’t hesitate to sign up! For more information, email the Accessibility Services Volunteer Notetaker program at vnt@uwinnipeg.ca

Award and Financial Aid

Current Award Opportunities

A $78 UWSA Transit Subsidy is available to students who purchase a semester bus pass for the 2020 Fall term. Applications are available through our online award application system and will remain open until Oct. 31.

Graduate and Professional

Studies Expenses Bursary is available for students in their final year of an undergraduate degree program in the 2020-21 academic year that are applying for Graduate or Professional Studies which begin in 2021-22. The application is open until funds have been exhausted.

The 2020-21 Work-Study Program is accepting student applications until Fri., Dec. 4. The position listing is now available online. More positions will be available to those that apply early.

Student Aid

The Canada Student Aid program is offering more loans and non-repayable forms of aid (grants) this year. If you have ever thought about applying, this would be the year to do so.

Need help getting connected to the financial supports you need and deserve to pay for your education? Visit our website to check out our various info pages, or Contact Us to find out the many ways you can connect with Awards and Financial Aid staff.

Visit uwinnipeg.ca/awards/ for more info.

Student Central

Undergraduate Tuition Fees

Fall (U2020F) and Fall/Winter Term (U2020FW) fees were due Sept. 24.

Students can pay for tuition fees either:

• as a bill payment through their financial institution (online, telephone, in-person at a branch) using your seven-digit student number as the account number, or

• via Flywire.com (international payments)

The final day to drop a U2020F or U2020FW course for full refund was Sept. 21. Please consult the withdrawal schedules online.

Fall Reading Week

The University of Winnipeg’s third annual Fall Term Reading Week will take place from Oct. 11-17. No classes will be held, except for Education students taking 4000-level certification courses who are required to attend class and practicum during this period. Please consult your course outline for more information.

myVisit App

Need to drop in to see someone from Student Central via Zoom? You will be able to add yourself to the line virtually! Download the myVisit app today, available through Google Play or the App Store. The myVisit app allows students to enqueue themselves to see a Student Central representative on Zoom. A text message will be sent with the Zoom meeting ID and passcode when you are near the front of the line. The waiting room will be enabled. Students will be admitted one at a time and will be required to show their student ID (or other photo ID), the same as in-person inquiries at Student Central. Students can also use myVisit to book an appointment with an academic or career advisor from Academic and Career Services and/or International, Immigrant and Refugee Services (IIRSS). Appointments with advisors can be booked through myvisit.com as well.

Campus Closed

The University of Winnipeg campus remains closed at this time. Student Central (SC) and other Student Services are continuing to provide services remotely though. Please check our websites for contact information. SC will be closed for Thanksgiving on Monday, Oct. 12, but open (remotely) the rest of Fall Term Reading Week. SC’s regular hours are 8:30-4:30 Monday-Friday.

Student Services

Webinar Wednesdays

In weekly half-hour sessions, Student Services staff will share valuable strategies to help you settle in and succeed at UWinnipeg.

Topics for the series:

• WebAdvisor Tips and Tricks from Student Central (Oct. 21)

• Joining a Community at UWinnipeg (Oct. 28)

• Accommodations for Students with Disabilities or Medical Conditions (Nov. 4)

• Final Drop Date and End of Term Tips (Nov. 18)

• Meditation for Grounding and Relaxation (Nov. 25)

• Exploring Career Options and Gaining Relevant Experience During your Studies (Dec. 2)

• Preparing for Winter Term (Dec. 9)

All sessions are from 12:30-1:00 pm. Advanced registration is required. Sign up at uwinnipeg.ca/webinar-wednesdays