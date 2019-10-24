Arts briefs

WrestleMAX!

This brand-spanking (and slapping and drop-kicking) new wrestling event debuts on Oct. 24 at 594 Main St. Featuring local and international talent with music from Genex, this night will be a walloping good time for Winnipeg’s wrestling fans. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, which opens at 7:30 p.m.

Palace at 4 a.m. Costume Ball

Plug In ICA’s annual gala is on Oct. 26. Those who can’t afford the $500 dinner tickets can attend the costume ball-themed afterparty in the abandoned basement of the downtown Hudson’s Bay location (450 Portage Ave.). The ball starts at 10 p.m. and features DJs and drag queens. Advance tickets are $25, or it’s $30 at the door.

Veloween XV Fairy Tale Frenzy

The Halloween Alley Cat Bike Race is on Saturday Oct. 26. Throw on a costume, preferably one that includes a helmet, and hit the road with some pals. The route is different every year, and participants can expect spooky surprises along the way. Registration is $10, and it opens at 7 p.m. at the Good Will Social Club (625 Portage Ave.). The race starts at 8 p.m sharp.

Halloween at the Handsome Daughter

For Halloween, the Handsome Daughter is going as a bar that doesn’t know punk is dead! People can dress as whatever they want for this party on Oct. 31. It will feature The Lockdown as Patti Smith, Xertz as Cops and Green Hell as the Misfits, but anyone who dresses as a cop gets in for $12. Regular cover $15, and the show starts at 10 p.m.

Aurora Gorealis: Watching Night of the Living Dead

Kick off Halloween at Cinematheque (100 Arthur St.) on Friday, Oct. 25 for another round of Aurora Gorealis. This screening features Dave Dyment’s reanimation of the 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead. Dyment arranges footage of the film being watched by TV and movie characters as a testament to the original’s ongoing cultural significance. Screening starts at 9 p.m., and tickets are $8 for students.

Kai Cheng Thom at McNally Robinson

On Sunday Oct. 27, author Kai Cheng Thom will discuss her newest work, I Hope We Chose Love: A Trans Girl’s Notes From the End of the World. Thom’s work addresses questions that trouble current cultural and social movements, and she writes with clarity and eloquence on extremely challenging topics. The talk is free and starts at 2 p.m. at McNally’s Grant Park location (1120 Grant Ave.).