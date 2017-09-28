Arts Briefs

The art of songwriting

Witchpolice Radio, Winnipeg’s longest-running music podcast, will host a live roundtable discussion on Oct. 1 at Torque (830 King Edward St.). The event, entitled Mutual Appreciation Society, will feature three performers talking about the art of songwriting and covering each other’s songs. Check out witchpolice.com to hear the podcast archives, dating back to 2012.

WOKE Comedy returns



Back for the first Tuesday of the month, WOKE Comedy will take the stage on Oct. 3 at The Good Will Social Club (625 Portage Ave.). This comedy open mic features performances by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) women and non-binary folks – beginners and seasoned pros alike. The event is free and starts at 8 p.m.

Congrats to award nominees

The 2017 Canadian Folk Music Awards have nominated the following Manitoban musicians: Desiree Dorion, Fred Penner, Kelly Bado, Lisa Muswagon, Madame Diva et Micah le jeune voyageur. Artists from nine provinces and one territory were nominated for prizes spanning 19 categories.Winners will be announced on Nov. 18 and 19 in Ottawa. Search #CMFA2017 to follow the competition.

Flash Photo Fest



On Oct. 2, the fourth annual Flash Photo Fest will host their opening party from 8-10 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Winnipeg Art Gallery. The festival will host events every day throughout October, including lectures, gallery shows, bike tours, parties and more. Visit flashfest.net for more information or to view the festival program.

Speaking Crow Tuesdays



On the first Tuesday of every month, Speaking Crow, Winnipeg’s longest-running poetry open mic, graces the Carol Shields Auditorium of the Millennium Library (251 Donald St.). The free event runs from 7-9 p.m. and hosts a different featured reader each month. To read, sign up at the event or just attend to take in the art!

SC Mira EP release

Local band SC Mira has just released their latest EP, <i>Keep Crawling</i>. The band has been charting on CBC Radio 3, and flare.com has named them on their list of "10 Canadian Artists You Need to Have on Your Radar RN.” The album is available on soundcloud.com and spotify.com, and music videos are up on YouTube.



