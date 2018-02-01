Arts briefs

Equalizer

Manitoba Music and local Joanne Pollock are hosting Equalizer, a series of audio production workshops for women and non-binary people who are interested in exploring audio production. The next workshop, on Feb. 4, focuses on Ableton Live, a software music sequencer and digital audio workstation. All Equalizer events take place at 1-376 Donald St. More info and registration is available at manitobamusic.com/workshops.

Lovecrafted

Lovecrafted, a local project promoting local and handmade shopping, is hosting a Valentine’s pop-up shop in support of ArtsJunktion. The event is on Feb. 10 from 12 to 8 p.m. at Forth (171 McDermot Ave.). It is a non-profit event - vendors pay no booth charge, and 20 per cent of every sale goes to ArtsJunktion. Visit lovecrafted.net for more info.

Studio 393 podcast workshops

Join Adeline Bird of Soul Unexpected and Roger Boyer of Koj-B Films for a workshop on podcasts, broadcasting and media on Feb. 5 at Studio 393 (109 Higgins Ave.). The workshop is open to all teens and young adults. It starts at 5 p.m. and is free to attend. This event is part of the Race and Gender Equality Series hosted by Studio 393.

Forthwith Festival

From Feb. 2 to 4, an experimental sound art, music and technology festival will take over Forth (171 McDermot Ave.). The program includes a lineup of international artists and events from the afternoon ‘til the wee hours of the morning daily. In addition to performances, there will be workshops and artist talks! Visit forthwithfestival.ca to view the program, purchase tickets or apply to volunteer.

Writers Group

Twice a month, Strong Badger Coffeehouse (679 Sargent Ave.) is hosting a Writers Group. The next one is on Feb. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. Get to know other local writers and read and critique each other’s work! Email brock@strongbadgercoffee.ca or visit their website or Facebook events for more information. The event is free and open to all.

On Screen Manitoba

On Screen Manitoba is hosting many exciting upcoming events and opportunities! The NFB is inviting francophone filmmakers residing outside of Quebec to enter a competition to produce their first or second documentary through the NFB and have it air on ICI Radio-Canada. The deadline to apply is Feb. 19. Visit onf.ca/tremplin for more information. Visit onscreenmanitoba.com to learn about everything else they’re hosting!