Animal Teeth - A List of Things to Say

Animal Teeth’s second album comes as a great addition to their discography. Scarce guitar picking over unorthodox chord changes and drum beats correlates with their usual sound, but a few new elements join in for a beautiful listening experience.

New voices are featured on a few tracks, while others include a moaning saxophone and an out-of-tune piano. The tone of this record is quite somber, and I must admit, I shed a tear or two as I listened.

With a few clever alliterations made on the track list (for example, 1. “Gone,” 2. “Gone Again,” and 4. “When You,” 5. “Can You”) the songs convey a tongue-in-cheek vibe, intertwined with heartbreak, lyrically and melodically.

Although the melancholy tone could make you sob while lying in your bathtub, the album doesn’t come off as depressing. You want to listen to the tracks over and over again. A few standout songs are “Dad Song” and “Made My Bed,” as they bring powerful lyrics that stick with the listener.

The band is a perfect trio, as each member accents the other two well. The light and constant bass picking allow the choice lead guitar licks to shine – all while being pushed forward by the unconventional yet perfect drum patterns.

Overall, A List of Things to Say is a well-rounded and sublime record that proves to emanate beauty even after continuous playbacks.

- Ryan Haughey